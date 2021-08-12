 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Another trucker gets stuck in the Notch. No. Leave Subby's mom out of this   (wcax.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
but he did allegedly admit to police that he noticed the 'No T-T Units' signs.

No titty units?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey, I'm not a tractor trailer!  I'm just a dodge ram with a 40' flat-bed!  That means I'm good!"

The need to set up a barricade/obstacle at the very start of the road that is slightly smaller than the tightest turn on the road.  That way, if they get caught up on it, the are easily moved and cleared.  And they could put in bypass around the barricade so if someone does get caught up on it, the police can open the gate and keep the flow of traffic going while they clear the truck.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: but he did allegedly admit to police that he noticed the 'No T-T Units' signs.

No titty units?


It takes time for the guy to spell out 'tractor trailer', time he clearly didn't have because he was too busy getting his T-T stuck.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wasn't like this or the other signs before this warning him of the prohibition were a clue...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jesus, they put a big assed lit up sign on route15 in between the wrong way bridge and the frikkin war memorial.
You can't miss it by jezum it's a frikkin eyesore
 
UnrepentantApostate [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was just there a couple weeks ago. In addition to the road signs, they have a big construction lighted sign programmed to read "Trailers will get stuck. Your GPS is wrong." There is no excuse for getting stuck in the Notch.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.wcax.com/2021/06/07/why-d​o​-big-trucks-keep-getting-stuck-notch-r​oad/
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How do they remove the trucks? Back them out the whole way?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: but he did allegedly admit to police that he noticed the 'No T-T Units' signs.

No titty units?


See?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nytmare: How do they remove the trucks? Back them out the whole way?


They cut them up with torches and sawzalls and haul off the pieces in smaller trucks.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why don't they just raise the bridge?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to pea this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A string of "Burma Shave" styled signs past the last warning, culminating in "FUXORD!" just before the pinch point, would be amusing.
 
crozzo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: nytmare: How do they remove the trucks? Back them out the whole way?

They cut them up with torches and sawzalls and haul off the pieces in smaller trucks.


I thought they offloaded all the cargo and then put enough ping-pong balls in to float it. When it gets to the surface, you just tow it away.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: https://www.wcax.com/2021/06/07/why-d​o​-big-trucks-keep-getting-stuck-notch-r​oad/


Looks like one set of S-curves is where long loads get stuck.  They could move one boulder a few feet so the shoulder could be widened if they wanted to eliminate the issue.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Winnipeg, this happened yesterday.

preview.redd.itView Full Size


(that's a chunk of roof getting taken out by the highway sign)

This happened a couple days after they tried to move the same home out of the city, and ended up cutting down 15-30 mature trees off a city-owned boulevard in the middle of the night because they didn't properly scout the route as stated in their permit.

The city has previously sued (and successfully won) judgements against companies and individuals for cutting down trees without permission of up $20K per tree - aka the cost of replacing the tree. Not to mention the neighbourhood residents where this happened + a good chunk of the rest of the city's residents basically wants the owner of the moving company put up against a (partially cut down) tree and shot.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Meanwhile in Winnipeg, this happened yesterday.

[preview.redd.it image 640x480]

(that's a chunk of roof getting taken out by the highway sign)

This happened a couple days after they tried to move the same home out of the city, and ended up cutting down 15-30 mature trees off a city-owned boulevard in the middle of the night because they didn't properly scout the route as stated in their permit.

The city has previously sued (and successfully won) judgements against companies and individuals for cutting down trees without permission of up $20K per tree - aka the cost of replacing the tree. Not to mention the neighbourhood residents where this happened + a good chunk of the rest of the city's residents basically wants the owner of the moving company put up against a (partially cut down) tree and shot.


I don't blame them one bit.
 
