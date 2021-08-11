 Skip to content
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the most beautiful women I've ever met during a dinner party had dated a convicted murder released after a 20 sentence. It didn't work out long term because he had a wandering eye for all the ladies.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be more uncomfortable if he had a wandering eye for the men.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture should be NSFW, I didn't need to see that.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on what the rest of the family thought of the brother.
 
drlcb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dirty rat...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: "And I wrote her a letter back and I said I didn't do it, take a look at this stuff," Tiedjen, 57, told News 5 Cleveland. "I believe in God too, and I know things about it, but I didn't do it."

Well, then it sounds like you have a few possibilities:
1. Your god wanted you to suffer for a crime you didn't commit. I mean, this god, she's omniscient, right? So she knows what happened. And she's omnipotent, right? So keeping you - one of her innocent and devoted followers - out of jail would have required so little of her power it would be a rounding error. A fraction of infinity is basically nothing. So you must be where she wanted you to be. Sounds like your god doesn't like you very much. Or

2. You're lying, your god knows it, and she made sure you went to jail. Or

3. You don't really care about god, but are doing the ultra-cliched thing of wrapping yourself in the bible after you got busted for doing something heinous, because you know a lot of morons are suckers for that bullshiat.

Pick your poison, believer.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It shows how much he loves her.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's definitely not a fairy tale," Kendall Corral said of the romance, according to the Post. "But it's so genuine."

I love this quote at the end because nowhere in the story was this person ever identified.  Relative? Neighbor?  Rando sitting next to the reporter on the bus?  Dunno, but I want to hear what Kevin Jones thinks about it.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Relative? Neighbor?


The photographer of the attached image it appears, but beyond that nothing.

/ Welcome Wagon!
// Mary Kay!
/// Third slashy for candygrams
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: One of the most beautiful women I've ever met during a dinner party had dated a convicted murder released after a 20 sentence. It didn't work out long term because he had a wandering eye for all the ladies.


Probably Hybristophilia, which I'm assuming is the case for the woman in the article.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One thing's for sure, none of the surviving members of her family are going to say anything negative about it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I once had a Thanksgiving dinner where my father-in-law ranted about the Blacks killing each other in Chicago.  He cleared the table and ended dinner with, "God bless the cops.  I hope they kill a whole lot more of them."  Recorded it all on my phone. Made a soundboard and isolated some phrases, so I can have him scream, "The Blacks!" and shiat like that.
 
