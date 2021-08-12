 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Is this the head you're looking for?   (mlive.com) divider line
29
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, have you got any more in there?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he have a sandwich in his other hand?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: Did he have a sandwich in his other hand?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Machine Shop Ear-Bender : So we were doin' paramedical work in affiliation with the state highway system. Not actual practice, you understand. And me & Bill were patrolling down Nine Miles.


H.I. : Bill Roberts?


Machine Shop Ear-Bender : No, not that mother-scratcher. Bill Parker. Anyway, we're approaching the wreck, and there's this spherical object a restin' in the highway. And it's not a piece of the car.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's in the [freezer] box?!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dead Eyes Opened
Youtube Orr2ZqtijCQ
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's not easy to get a head in this world.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If the cops let him escape, heads will roll.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A report of a head in a freezer led Lancaster investigators to a home on Wednesday morning, where they found exactly that.

Well, thats nice. For once.
Tell me theres a head and I find a head.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After reading the article, that's some powerful crazy right there.  Like how do you respond to someone  telling you he dismembered a cadaver doll as he hands you his dad's head?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A cadaver doll? That looked just like his father? That he, for reasons unknown, stabbed repeatedly and then dismembered.

Okay then. I don't usually suggest this so early in an investigation but if the dude really believed that, he might be more in need of a straight jacket hug than a jail cell.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah, the Dahmer Diet.  It's not a bad diet.  If you don't cheat too much, you can have a ball.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: A cadaver doll? That looked just like his father? That he, for reasons unknown, stabbed repeatedly and then dismembered.

Okay then. I don't usually suggest this so early in an investigation but if the dude really believed that, he might be more in need of a straight jacket hug than a jail cell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Theeng: After reading the article, that's some powerful crazy right there.  Like how do you respond to someone  telling you he dismembered a cadaver doll as he hands you his dad's head?


I will go with: Very carefully.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Charged with murder for giving head to police? He should not have used his teeth.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meshey

I heard it was the Heshes who gave good head.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hello?
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JRoo: It's not easy to get a head in this world.


agrees
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A report of a head in a freezer led Lancaster investigators to a home on Wednesday morning, where they found exactly that.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: A cadaver doll? That looked just like his father? That he, for reasons unknown, stabbed repeatedly and then dismembered.

Okay then. I don't usually suggest this so early in an investigation but if the dude really believed that, he might be more in need of a straight jacket hug than a jail cell.


Maybe a form of Capgras (Imposter) syndrome: https://www.webmd.com/menta​l-health/im​postor-syndrome-capgras
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can't just whip it out like that.

You gotta go slow and let them warm up to it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
According to police, Meshey said he found what he described as a "cadaver doll" in his father's bedroom, which "looked and sounded like his father."
Meshey told investigators that he stabbed the "cadaver doll" for 2-3 minutes with a knife, then dismembered the body.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FFS, Lionel Richie went farking dark, there...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only one? Slacker.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GooberK
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This farker's friend had a scary interaction with that guy 2 weeks ago. She called me immediately afterward to tell me how messed up it was.

She wasn't able to sleep after that.

She called me at 11 last night to tell me about the police report.

I don't think I am going to answer any more of her calls.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "Investigators with the coroner's office confirmed the head was human, police said."

Yikes.  I hope that means they just confirmed it wasn't an elaborate mock-up.  But that phrasing makes it sound like it could have been much worse, and I don't think I want to know more.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Um... do you have it in blonde?

(haven't been to a head shop in ages)
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Tell-Tale Head
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SHT --- Jazz is a Teacher Funk is a Preacher --- 1996
Youtube XEk_LI9iqOk
 
