(CBS News)   Indonesian army ends "two-finger virginity tests" on female cadets. In other news, the Indonesian army was giving "two-finger virginity tests" to every female cadet   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary thing is that South Africa and Northern Ireland are still giving these tests. WTF guys?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought Nassar was in jail?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are they testing dicks too?  Please tell me they're testing the dicks.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I thought Nassar was in jail?


I hear he joined the foreign legion...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The chief said that the military is placing more emphasis on testing for color blindness, spinal issues and the heart.

Trust me, you do *not* want to know how they check for spinal issues.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought the proper name for that was a 'pecker check'.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus.
Thats a lot of fingering.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Two-Finger Virginity Test" is the name of my Moby and Ed Sheeran mashup band.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The chief said that the military is placing more emphasis on testing for color blindness, spinal issues and the heart.

Because sooo many women are color blind.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Are they testing dicks too?  Please tell me they're testing the dicks.


The tests all came back positive. They're dicks.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy farking shiat.

And it's still being done in places like Brazil and Northern Ireland!?

HOLY FARKING SHIAT!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Are they testing dicks too?  Please tell me they're testing the dicks.


"Yup he's got a dick, him too, and that guy too.  What the hell is wrong with that guy's ball sack?  Ugh."
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Indonesia, they run a tight army.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Are they testing dicks too?  Please tell me they're testing the dicks.


"Do you know what "sounding" is, Soldier? Well, you're about to find out."
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They are just checking for the Indonesian junk that's going 'round. Good thing is, Mommy's alright and Daddy's alright.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
was going to say that an intact hymen is meaningless- for so many reasons- but now i have to say:  

mikaloyd: Say what you will about Indonesia, they run a tight army.


BOO THIS MAN!!!  :)
 
Godscrack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The best testers can process eight cadets at once, but now I suppose skill like that will be lost to history.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Coumo just scratched "Indonesian Inductee exam officer" off his list of job apps to fill out.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Are they testing dicks too?  Please tell me they're testing the dicks.


They tried the two finger thing but nobody in the room survived.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Holy farking shiat.

And it's still being done in places like Brazil and Northern Ireland!?

HOLY FARKING SHIAT!


Now look at how many US hospitals still allow medical trainees to perform pelvic exams on unconscious women without their consent.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could've been worse
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: They are just checking for the Indonesian junk that's going 'round. Good thing is, Mommy's alright and Daddy's alright.


Mommy ain't airtight. 🧐
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's the moms of 8-15 year old boys that are probably the most fearsome.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From a linked article, a crew of virginity testers warms up for the day's work:

cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Post examination recruits:
cbsnews3.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: shoegaze99: Holy farking shiat.

And it's still being done in places like Brazil and Northern Ireland!?

HOLY FARKING SHIAT!

Now look at how many US hospitals still allow medical trainees to perform pelvic exams on unconscious women without their consent.


Yeah that's apparently a huge issue at some hospitals.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many lost their virginity to an over zealous examiner?
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: From a linked article, a crew of virginity testers warms up for the day's work:


Its not a great sign if your military uniform is made up of discarded Village People costumes.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: The scary thing is that South Africa and Northern Ireland are still giving these tests. WTF guys?


I feel its important to mention that I couldnt find any evidence this was mandatory for military service elsewhere. Its just not forbidden to perform it upon request in certain clinics.
 
