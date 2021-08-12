 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Australian capital Canberra goes into snap lockdown after recording its first case of Covid-19 in more than a year. Meanwhile in America spreadnecks attack healthcare workers for telling the truth   (bbc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One case, total lockdown.  It sounds nice.  Until you remember that everything there is trying to kill you....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BuT mA fReEdOmS, mAtE !!1
 
thisman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cries in New-South-Welsh...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canberra was modeled after Washington DC... in the sense of "send all the politicians away" to someplace else. It may have nearly 400,000 people in it.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't it ironic that they complain about restrictions by causing more restrictions?

I put this to an anti-masker I know, I asked him if he imagined him complaining was going to suddenly change the government (bear in mind the Australian government has far more popular support than the US government) and he quite aptly answered no.

I pointed out that the government has said that if you have more cases, that they would lockdown and introduce restrictions, the things he hated - so by causing cases, which he knew he was advocating by refusing vaccination and supporting these protests, he was causing the very thing he claimed to be against.

He then accused me of strawmanning and attempted to change the subject angrily.
 
