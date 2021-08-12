 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   London's police chief says the Prince Andrew case is being reviewed, but, unlike some, she's choosing to keep it in her pants for now   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rich people

In trouble

Yeah. No.

Tell me another one...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh im sure this 20 year old he said/she said case will be concluded to the satisfaction of everyone involved.

Im starting to think that we should up the age of legal adulthood to 25 or 30.

I mean I was no Nobel Prize winner at 17 but I was smart enough to not give handjobs for cash. Not that I was very much in demand for that service but still.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(aintnothinggonnahappen.gif).
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a magic trick, keep every one looking at the obvious scandal so they forget to ask about all those others who rode Epstein's Lolita Express.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old he said/she said case will be concluded to the satisfaction of everyone involved.

Im starting to think that we should up the age of legal adulthood to 25 or 30.

I mean I was no Nobel Prize winner at 17 but I was smart enough to not give handjobs for cash. Not that I was very much in demand for that service but still.


Well on one hand you have a woman who says she was introduced to Prince Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell's house in London and shortly afterwards he sexually assaulted her.

He says he has never met her and has never been in Ghislaine Maxwell's house.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who to believe, eh?
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Who to believe, eh?


Oh I believe her 100%. Im sure hes a giant sack of shiat.

But why was she at Maxwells house? They didnt kidnap her.
In most parts of the world age 17 is an adult.
I dont know at what point you have to say, ok, youre a prostitute now.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trousers.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Who to believe, eh?

Oh I believe her 100%. Im sure hes a giant sack of shiat.

But why was she at Maxwells house? They didnt kidnap her.
In most parts of the world age 17 is an adult.
I dont know at what point you have to say, ok, youre a prostitute now.


Pretty sure you can't force sex workers to perform sex acts either.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old he said/she said case will be concluded to the satisfaction of everyone involved.

Im starting to think that we should up the age of legal adulthood to 25 or 30.

I mean I was no Nobel Prize winner at 17 but I was smart enough to not give handjobs for cash. Not that I was very much in demand for that service but still.

Well on one hand you have a woman who says she was introduced to Prince Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell's house in London and shortly afterwards he sexually assaulted her.

He says he has never met her and has never been in Ghislaine Maxwell's house.
[Fark user image 850x566]
Who to believe, eh?



Deep Fake!

Photoshop... because of the pixels and such like...

Smoke bomb!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


In our family, we have a proud tradition of celebrating birthdays.  When somebody turns 100, I write them a letter.  When somebody turns 16, Prince Andrew sends them a text.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Pretty sure you can't force sex workers to perform sex acts either.


True.
But I hate to break it to this woman but if she thinks shes going to successfully prosecute a 20 year old case with no witnesses against a member of the most powerful and wealthy family on earth shes in for a large amount of disappointment.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
dothemath:

User name checks out
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Norfolking Chance:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fiddlehead:

Yup even where sex work is legal, the worker must have autonomy. If not it's slavery.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old he said/she said case will be concluded to the satisfaction of everyone involved.

Im starting to think that we should up the age of legal adulthood to 25 or 30.

I mean I was no Nobel Prize winner at 17 but I was smart enough to not give handjobs for cash. Not that I was very much in demand for that service but still.

Well on one hand you have a woman who says she was introduced to Prince Andrew at Ghislaine Maxwell's house in London and shortly afterwards he sexually assaulted her.

He says he has never met her and has never been in Ghislaine Maxwell's house.
[Fark user image image 850x566]
Who to believe, eh?


She for the "Maybe princess someday like the movie" line?
/Saw what Meghan got
//Bitter
///And no longer has the looks
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Who to believe, eh?

Oh I believe her 100%. Im sure hes a giant sack of shiat.

But why was she at Maxwells house? They didnt kidnap her.
In most parts of the world age 17 is an adult.
I dont know at what point you have to say, ok, youre a prostitute now.



But in the good ol' USA, everyone, I mean EVERYONE, knows that majority age is 17.  And a minor, by law and reason, can't be a prostitute BECAUSE THEY CAN"T GIVE CONSENT.

Not to mention that GM and Epstein had boiled the frogs and groomed those girls over months, even years.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry.  My  outrage made me say 17, I meant 18.   Even one day makes a difference.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: and groomed those girls over months, even years.


Ok well, sure. I guess.
I hate to break it to you but anytime a man talks to a female he is "grooming" her for sex. If a man opens a door for a woman he's grooming her for sex. This is how the world works.

Im saying that perhaps we need to up the age of consent to provide more protections for girls who, for whatever reason, are not able to see the train coming. So to speak.

I mean I have a friend who has a 14 year old daughter and I couldnt trick this little biatch into fetching me a beer, much less turning to a life of prostitution.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: and groomed those girls over months, even years.

Ok well, sure. I guess.
I hate to break it to you but anytime a man talks to a female he is "grooming" her for sex. If a man opens a door for a woman he's grooming her for sex. This is how the world works.

Im saying that perhaps we need to up the age of consent to provide more protections for girls who, for whatever reason, are not able to see the train coming. So to speak.

I mean I have a friend who has a 14 year old daughter and I couldnt trick this little biatch into fetching me a beer, much less turning to a life of prostitution.


...is this some sort of bit?
Because it sucks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: dothemath: Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: and groomed those girls over months, even years.

Ok well, sure. I guess.
I hate to break it to you but anytime a man talks to a female he is "grooming" her for sex. If a man opens a door for a woman he's grooming her for sex. This is how the world works.

Im saying that perhaps we need to up the age of consent to provide more protections for girls who, for whatever reason, are not able to see the train coming. So to speak.

I mean I have a friend who has a 14 year old daughter and I couldnt trick this little biatch into fetching me a beer, much less turning to a life of prostitution.

...is this some sort of bit?
Because it sucks.


no refunds.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brett Kavanaugh's teeth: Sorry.  My  outrage made me say 17, I meant 18.   Even one day makes a difference.


Except this (allegedly) happened in the UK where the age of consent is 16.

There's also some doubt as to her story. She said there was a freestanding marble bath in the middle of the bathroom. The actual bathroom apparently was only seven foot wide and the bath was squished up against the wall. Article.  That house is a mews house, which in London meant it was originally servants quarters behind the main house. They're tiny by US standards and bathrooms are typically seven foot by seven foot containing the bath, toilet and basin. Having a room big enough for a freestanding bath would mean losing a bedroom to fit it in.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see conservative pro-rape talking points have been deployed.

Christ, what an asshole.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: There's also some doubt as to her story. She said there was a freestanding marble bath in the middle of the bathroom


Don't let the little whore get away with anything, Brexschmidt. Not on your watch!!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.