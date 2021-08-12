 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Today's Mad Libs headline: Ex-Prosecutor Gets Five Years for Covering Up Police Chief's Assault of Prisoner Who Allegedly Stole Bag of Porn and Sex Toys From His Car   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This may be the rarest story you will ever read on Fark.  A prosecutor facing actual consequences for their misdeeds?  And getting serious jail time to boot?  You're more likely to get a crystal clear HD video of Bigfoot riding the Loch Ness Monster.  And in this case there are TWO prosecutors going to the pokey
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blue city? Check.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And what did the police chief get?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: And what did the police chief get?


One night in Bangkok.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The aristocrats!
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: And what did the police chief get?


Glad you asked.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The guy they beat the shiat out of deserves a LARGE civil judgment as well.
 
