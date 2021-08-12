 Skip to content
(Patheos)   I bet you didn't know this but according to the Queen of Christian Grift (AKA 'prophetess' Kat Kerr), Heaven has volcanoes where you can ride down a river of lava as a thrill ride
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they have cross-burnings or lynching of blacks? Because if so, every Conservative would be fighting to be first in line
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody tell her that the place with the rivers of lava isn't Heaven.  It's the other place.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Xenu approves
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Now Vader's a spiritual brother. Down with The Force and all that shiat."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone spiked the communion wine with LSD and used the funny mushrooms in the beef stew potluck.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can do a similar thing on Earth but it's called water.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hucksters and snakeoil salesmen - infesting the US for centuries. You bloody love it!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

"Now Vader's a spiritual brother. Down with The Force and all that shiat."


What's a "Nubian"?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would any Christian doubt that? There's waaaaaaaay crazier shiat in the O.T.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This honestly sounds way way better than the whole "big church service where you sing to Jesus for 10,000 years at a stretch and also nobody has sex anymore" vision of heaven I was raised on. This crazy lady at least seems to understand that heaven would get bad pretty quickly without quests and adventures to go on.

/ Hanging out with Christians, having church perpetually, and never having sex again is actually not the selling point Christians seem to think it is
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes but you must be this free of sin > < to ride it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Do they have cross-burnings or lynching of blacks? Because if so, every Conservative would be fighting to be first in line


If you see any cross burning or lynching look carefully and see if Jussie Smollett is around.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meth is a helluva drug.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 Everyone knows heaven is cloud after cloud after cloud after cloud, as far as any eye can see as far as any feet could walk or any bird could fly. just clouds. : /  
Vkingbanna
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
uh, sure. If that's your kink.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Glory be to the Bomb and to the holy fallout as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nope.  I'd rather go to Mojo World, where the waterslides are filled with barbecue sauce.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Why would any Christian doubt that? There's waaaaaaaay crazier shiat in the O.T.


ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This sounds too similar to the beer volcano prophesied in FSM heaven.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kan't Kurr.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glory be to the Bomb and to the holy fallout as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.


One of my favorite MST3K bits
MST3K 0804 - Deadly Mantis (wonderful bomb)
Youtube CrWv6mP1ZWk
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Nobody tell her that the place with the rivers of lava isn't Heaven.  It's the other place.


I've always wondered about that. Seems inefficient. God can do everything, right? So why not have Heaven and Hell the exact same place? Heaven/Hell lives up to the secret (real) expectations of everyone who enters it. It's just a matter of perspective.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Hucksters and snakeoil salesmen - infesting the US for centuries. You bloody love it!


To be frank, literal traveling snake oil salesmen and itinerant holy roller preachermen were all the entertainment that many frontier towns had.
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: This honestly sounds way way better than the whole "big church service where you sing to Jesus for 10,000 years at a stretch and also nobody has sex anymore" vision of heaven I was raised on. This crazy lady at least seems to understand that heaven would get bad pretty quickly without quests and adventures to go on.

/ Hanging out with Christians, having church perpetually, and never having sex again is actually not the selling point Christians seem to think it is


The problem is that these "christians" have never come close to the commitment that Christ requires.

You have to be "all in". If you're not willing to die for Christ, you don't get in. It says that so many times in the Bible but people need to actually READ the bible first.

Going to "church" for an hour a week and putting $20 in the plate is fruitless.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter what she says is in heaven. The base concept of heaven is ludicrous all on its own. A lava filled Splash Mountain is just sprinkles and whipped cream on a bat shiat religion sundae.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ifky: This sounds too similar to the beer volcano prophesied in FSM heaven.


obviously she removed the strippers.
(although I'm not sure why... the Fosterites of Heinlein is practically the blueprint for today's fox news evangelicals.)

The Fosterite religion is in many ways a broad parody of cults and televangelist cultures that were on the rise in the 1950s when Heinlein wrote the novel. Their increased prominence in the years after the novel's publication makes it seem oddly prescient. Unlike the exclusionary, conservative religions of traditional American culture, like the one in which Jubal describes being raised, the Fosterites embrace many of the things that other religions might consider vices or sins. Gambling is one humorous example, as it not only attracts crowds, but also raises a good deal of money for the church. The Fosterites have internalized-and, by their belief, made holy-lessons learned from capitalism and pop culture. Their leaders are football players and strippers, and, most ridiculously, they accept advertising money from corporations to sponsor hymns at services. With their focus on moneymaking schemes, it is easy to understand why cynics like Jubal might wonder if they are not just greedy scam artists.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Makes more sense than transubstantiation or original sin.
 
