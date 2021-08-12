 Skip to content
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pumpkin, one of Kusama's best-known works, now lies in three main pieces, according to Benesse employees who are looking into the possibility of repairing it and reinstalling it in its original spot.

They should do that bowl-repair-as-art thing with it.
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Sally Brown missed out on trick or treat?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no gooey stuff inside. I question this artist's commitment to Sparkle Motion.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, they already made a pie out of it.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I went to "pick pumpkins" at a local farm a few years back.  What I learned was that the pumpkins were already picked, and were simply strewn about in a field for you to "choose" instead of "pick."  It was in that moment that I understood what an insincere pumpkin patch was.  I thought it was hilarious, and I pointed it out to my wife, but she was too annoyed to find it funny.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great (pumpkin) headline subby
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The sea was angry that day, my friends, like an old man ordering soup at a deli.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imagine 500-1000 years from now someone digging that up on the sea floor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: The sea was angry that day, my friends, like an old man ordering soup at a deli.


Returning soup.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
the link to the museums about the life of the artist was a great read. illiterate that I am, I stood by as Mrs. Swimo read it aloud. what a wonderful woman. the artist. my wife is pretty awesome as well.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
well, yeah.

she's been right pissed off, for a while now, that someone out there has been hybridizing sea urchins and squash without her consent.

and without even putting her name down in any patent applications.......


