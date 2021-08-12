 Skip to content
(The Register)   Bad news: the price of a fake vax card has dropped about 50% since March due to increased supply. Worse news: there are still hordes of window-lickers who would rather pay $100 than get a free shot   (theregister.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, availability of fake vaccination certificates  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still gotta love how they are pro-choice when it comes to their own bodies and the vaccine, but the moment you bring up the same logic needing to be applied to abortion, they suddenly are all pro-life controlling women.  Some consistency would be nice.  Of course, if they were consistent, they would be screaming VIRAL LIVES MATTER.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno, I've heard about some weird side effects with the mRNA vaccines.

Pinner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have you SEEN the cards?
Basically print one on a piece of cardstock and fill it out. Why would you buy one?
It's not science.
...or is it...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I dunno, I've heard about some weird side effects with the mRNA vaccines.

Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Still gotta love how they are pro-choice when it comes to their own bodies and the vaccine, but the moment you bring up the same logic needing to be applied to abortion, they suddenly are all pro-life controlling women.  Some consistency would be nice.  Of course, if they were consistent, they would be screaming VIRAL LIVES MATTER.


The white zone is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in the red zone.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't get what's so hard about denying care to anti-vaxxers. One of the reasons folks won't get the vaccine is because of a perception that if they do catch Covid, they'll be fine, and even if they aren't fine, they'll get taken care by the health care system.

Take that equation out of it.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$100 is a good racket, except it allows plague people to murder other people.  The line becomes more apparent each day.  Either let us all decide as individuals who we can murder or make murder illegal for everyone.

/I really don't want to murder anyone
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pinner: Have you SEEN the cards?
Basically print one on a piece of cardstock and fill it out. Why would you buy one?
It's not science.
...or is it...


They are not smart people.
 
chapman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Actual question, how do I get a replacement card if I lose mine?  It's inevitable for me if it requires repeat use for something outside of my car.
 
