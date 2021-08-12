 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   You're getting a felony, and you're getting a felony. You? LOL Oh you better believe you're getting a felony   (insider.com) divider line
75
    More: Followup, Plea, Lawyer, Prosecutor, Capitol riot defense attorneys, United States Department of Justice, United States Senate, Misdemeanor, Felony  
•       •       •

2200 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 9:55 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Federal courts are not particularly used to handling bevies of low-level misdemeanor cases and are instead accustomed to prosecuting "high-level individuals" in longer investigations

I guess they're just going to have to make adjustments then, aren't they?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stated in TFA: "You were on the floor of the Senate? You're getting a felony," Leduc told Insider. "You entered somebody's office? You're getting a felony. You screwed with the cop? You're getting a felony. You engaged in property damage. You're getting a felony. You went in and took something off someone's desks or, or you're a police officer or you were in the military? You're getting a felony. So all of those people are getting felonies. "



Unstated in TFA: "You supported the insurrection by rejecting your state's electoral votes? You're sitting in Congress with full rights and privileges. You instigated the insurrection? You got impeached and because the King is above all laws, you were declared not guilty. You're planning the next one? You're a free man, shiatposting press releases from your Winter Palace at Mar-a-Lago wherein you browbeat the governors of allied states into making the next insurrection unnecessary because by 2024 it'll be legal for them to send a slate of electors who are loyal to you regardless of how their citizens voted."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess some of should have taken their deals.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted to main? Let's see what all of the trash we chased out of the poltab has to say about their fellow travellers...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just wait and see. Some of these judges are morons who don't fully understand the scope of crimes like these.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.


The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GrumpyCatGood.jpg
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What mitigating circumstances do they imagine would make this possible?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitol riot investigations are taking up valuable federal resources

I can't think of a better application of federal resources than locking up bloodthirsty anti-Democracy terrorists.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.
The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.
That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another blow to America's tourist economy. These liberal activist judges hate capitalism, and therefore, America.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Conviction on a felony takes away your right to own a gun,  There is a reason the Feds are not interested in misdemeanors, they want to reduce the chances of these numbskulls taking it up a notch next time,  And there will be a next time.

Meanwhile an interesting bit of trivia I read is that with 560+ defendants charged, this is now the largest criminal case in the DOJ's HISTORY
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So not one of these whiny pussies has the balls to stand up in court and say "Yeah, I love Trump and tried to overturn the election by force".

I do get a small amount of satisfaction watching them beg and plead.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anybody else thinking this has been a giant multi-player version of the prisoner's dilemma?

All the ones who were going to cooperate easily have done so, and they've amassed enough evidence that they don't need anybody else to flip.  So no need to leave things up in the air anymore.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.


Awww look at how adorable the idiot is who ignores the largest source of firearm transactions
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.


And knowing these guys they will all go on owning them while shouting "Shall not be INFRINGED" and slapping "Molon Labe" bumper stickrs on their trucks, thus giving cops automatic felonies to charge them with everytime they have future interactions
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I pleasured myself while reading this.
 
i state your name
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When are they going to start doling out the felony charges for the assholes that planned, incited and organized the attempted coup?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hear Gitmo's empty.

Maybe hire some Taliban to run it.  "Here's yer Bible, traitor.  I wiped my nether with it.  Lunch is delicious vegan fried roots and sour yogurt."
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Posted to main? Let's see what all of the trash we chased out of the poltab has to say about their fellow travellers...


You sure did a fine job of chasing people out of your sewer.  A lot of people would have liked to have stayed and enjoyed the stink, but with all of the reasonable, logical arguments, most people just cant take it.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Anybody else thinking this has been a giant multi-player version of the prisoner's dilemma?

All the ones who were going to cooperate easily have done so, and they've amassed enough evidence that they don't need anybody else to flip.  So no need to leave things up in the air anymore.


There is a problem with playing that game in that if defendants gets radically different sentences, it can be grounds for appeal. One high level person who is on their side could screw up things in some very twisted way.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.


"Insurrection narrative"?  What do you think they were doing there then?  They were there to get the VP and Congress to throw out the election results and make Trump God King for life.  Don't delude yourself they were doing anything else.

/of course, you are a Republican so deluding yourself comes with the territory
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.


Go play in traffic.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: So not one of these whiny pussies has the balls to stand up in court and say "Yeah, I love Trump and tried to overturn the election by force".

I do get a small amount of satisfaction watching them beg and plead.


It's exactly the mentality middle school bullies have when they bit off more than they can chew.

"Hey man. I was cool shoving you into lockers and stealing your lunch money early on. That was my bad. There's no reason to bring your brown belt in TaeKwonDo into this. We can be cool. Forgive and forget, right?"

The proper response on January 6th should have been white phosphorus and automatic weapons fired directly into the crowd.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Posted to main? Let's see what all of the trash we chased out of the poltab has to say about their fellow travellers...

You sure did a fine job of chasing people out of your sewer.  A lot of people would have liked to have stayed and enjoyed the stink, but with all of the reasonable, logical arguments, most people just cant take it.


Stick to being a chump in the covid threads, son.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The proper response on January 6th should have been white phosphorus and automatic weapons fired directly into the crowd.


Wanna make sure this never happens again?

Make the capital police and military guarding the capital all Black.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: FrancoFile: Anybody else thinking this has been a giant multi-player version of the prisoner's dilemma?

All the ones who were going to cooperate easily have done so, and they've amassed enough evidence that they don't need anybody else to flip.  So no need to leave things up in the air anymore.

There is a problem with playing that game in that if defendants gets radically different sentences, it can be grounds for appeal. One high level person who is on their side could screw up things in some very twisted way.


Plus, they don't need testimony from, well, anybody, with all the video taken that day by the insurrectionists themselves.  You only flip people if you need their testimony to prove a crime.  Not needed if they are on video from 14 different angles.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Posted to main? Let's see what all of the trash we chased out of the poltab has to say about their fellow travellers...

You sure did a fine job of chasing people out of your sewer.  A lot of people would have liked to have stayed and enjoyed the stink, but with all of the reasonable, logical arguments, most people just cant take it.

Stick to being a chump in the covid threads, son.


Who let you out of the asylum?  Go back with the other nutters and make some more arguments based on emotion rather than fact.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Let's just wait and see. Some of these judges are morons who don't fully understand the scope of crimes like these.


Well there was that Trump-appointee yesterday maundering about the violations of the "Freedoms" of that security/guard Hitler impersonator  because the pre-trial discovery phase was taking so long, even as prosecutors pointed out that the defense asked for everything they had, and with 500+ co-defendants and man-years worth of video, FB messages etc to comb through. this takes a minute
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.


You sound like a traitor. Move to Somalia, traitor.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.

Awww look at how adorable the idiot is who ignores the largest source of firearm transactions


That's even better mate. They get out of prison, have a felony record, and buy a firearm illegally.

Under federal law, the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm is a Class D felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 in fines.

Then it'll be FAFO federal gun law edition. Oh, and just because there's a fair amount of Texas GQP: Cop Killers, Terrorists, and Traitors...

Under Texas Penal Code §§ 12.33, 46.04, the unlawful possession of a firearm is a third degree felony with a punishment range of two to ten years for a defendant with one prior felony conviction and fine up to $10,000.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Geotpf:

The 14 different angles are just the security cameras, in each section of coverage  so probably 14,000 security cameras, plus another 200 videos from news feeds. 200 from news photographers...


We haven't even gotten into their own phones and cameras yet that have all their information.

And you can't tell me that the NSA doesn't have tech to monitor unknown phones exact location inside any capital building.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: State_College_Arsonist: See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.

"Insurrection narrative"?  What do you think they were doing there then?  They were there to get the VP and Congress to throw out the election results and make Trump God King for life.  Don't delude yourself they were doing anything else.

/of course, you are a Republican so deluding yourself comes with the territory


It was a half-assed riot, nothing more.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: dothemath: So not one of these whiny pussies has the balls to stand up in court and say "Yeah, I love Trump and tried to overturn the election by force".

I do get a small amount of satisfaction watching them beg and plead.

It's exactly the mentality middle school bullies have when they bit off more than they can chew.

"Hey man. I was cool shoving you into lockers and stealing your lunch money early on. That was my bad. There's no reason to bring your brown belt in TaeKwonDo into this. We can be cool. Forgive and forget, right?"

The proper response on January 6th should have been white phosphorus and automatic weapons fired directly into the crowd.



No need for automatic weapons.  Timed volley fire is more psychologically effective, as people don't immediately flip their shiat and go into animal fight-or-flight reflex.  Of course that means they needed to start when there was still 100 yards between the crowd and the Capitol walls.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.


Yeah, no. They'll lose access to reputable gun stores. Private sales, strawman purchases, gun shows...

I do not doubt these people have sympathetic non-felon friends who will not hesitate to break the law for these traitors.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magorn: inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.

And knowing these guys they will all go on owning them while shouting "Shall not be INFRINGED" and slapping "Molon Labe" bumper stickrs on their trucks, thus giving cops automatic felonies to charge them with everytime they have future interactions


They will get to find out the joys of the revolving door US Justice system.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, veterans are getting slapped with felonies after trying to overthrow the democracy they swore to defend?  Great, heck if any of the dumbfarks were still in IRR go ahead and reactivate them just to slam them with the UCMJ.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Jeebus Saves: NuclearPenguins: Posted to main? Let's see what all of the trash we chased out of the poltab has to say about their fellow travellers...

You sure did a fine job of chasing people out of your sewer.  A lot of people would have liked to have stayed and enjoyed the stink, but with all of the reasonable, logical arguments, most people just cant take it.

Stick to being a chump in the covid threads, son.

Who let you out of the asylum?  Go back with the other nutters and make some more arguments based on emotion rather than fact.


lol.
Behold, your kind of "facts"
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fubegra
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's some of the best news I've seen about how the insurrectionists are dealt with in a long time, and it's exactly right. What's even better, though, is that even if the prison sentence itself is relatively short, it's still a felony. Back to the pen they go if they're caught with guns.
 
sniderman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.


<thorsquintshrug.jpg>

Do you think a mere slip of paper will keep those yahoos from owning guns? Legal or not, they're not getting rid of shiat.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mcmnky: inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.

Yeah, no. They'll lose access to reputable gun stores. Private sales, strawman purchases, gun shows...

I do not doubt these people have sympathetic non-felon friends who will not hesitate to break the law for these traitors.


Ohh goody, more people to lose their access to firearms.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Geotpf: State_College_Arsonist: See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.

"Insurrection narrative"?  What do you think they were doing there then?  They were there to get the VP and Congress to throw out the election results and make Trump God King for life.  Don't delude yourself they were doing anything else.

/of course, you are a Republican so deluding yourself comes with the territory

It was a half-assed riot, nothing more.


Nope. It was a planned out insurrectionist attempt to overthrow the democratic process.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01​/​20/fbi-evidence-capitol-insurrection-p​lan-460836
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sniderman: inglixthemad: The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

<thorsquintshrug.jpg>

Do you think a mere slip of paper will keep those yahoos from owning guns? Legal or not, they're not getting rid of shiat.


No but I do believe that it will be a happy day when they have an interaction with police and the firearms are found. FAFO federal gun law edition. They can then find out the joys of the revolving door of criminal justice system in the US.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: lifeslammer: inglixthemad: Farking Clown Shoes: When FAFO gets real.

It couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of assholes.

The best part is that they'll lose access to their precious, precious, SO PRECIOUS firearms.

That alone will generate more tears than prison... at first.

Awww look at how adorable the idiot is who ignores the largest source of firearm transactions

That's even better mate. They get out of prison, have a felony record, and buy a firearm illegally.

Under federal law, the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm is a Class D felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 in fines.

Then it'll be FAFO federal gun law edition. Oh, and just because there's a fair amount of Texas GQP: Cop Killers, Terrorists, and Traitors...

Under Texas Penal Code §§ 12.33, 46.04, the unlawful possession of a firearm is a third degree felony with a punishment range of two to ten years for a defendant with one prior felony conviction and fine up to $10,000.


Even for white people? /s
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Geotpf: State_College_Arsonist: See, they should have tried to attack a courthouse or police station, like patriotic leftist rioters.

Seriously, though, the bulk of the people facing charges are being screwed over by a system which is hell bent on pushing the insurrection narrative.  Solitary confinement and no bail for trespassing is excessive, and the government has been dragging their feet on Brady material for months.

"Insurrection narrative"?  What do you think they were doing there then?  They were there to get the VP and Congress to throw out the election results and make Trump God King for life.  Don't delude yourself they were doing anything else.

/of course, you are a Republican so deluding yourself comes with the territory

It was a half-assed riot, nothing more.


If it was out in the streets fine.

But these people were attacking the seat of the us government hoping to overturn the election results somehow.

Not fine.
 
firefly212
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still feel like some of these people who plea down to misdemeanors are going to come back and try again... it wouldn't surprise me at all if one of them ends up being charged later in separate assassination plots or other seditious conspiracies. If they don't face meaningful consequences, they're not gonna stop.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.