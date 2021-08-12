 Skip to content
(CNN)   We're not entirely sure what an "anti-cyclone" is supposed to be, but when it's named "Lucifer" you can be sure it does not bode well for Italy   (cnn.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh come on, it just means it spins the other way.  That means the wind speeds are negative, and they tend to rebuild stuff instead of knocking it down.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he take Chloe, because it sounds like a romantic vacation for those 2 crazy kids.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Did he take Chloe, because it sounds like a romantic vacation for those 2 crazy kids.


I'd take Maze instead.  And sleep with one eye open.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only we could just direct a cyclone into Italy, there would be a catastrophic release of energy that would wipe the country out entirely.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh come on, it just means it spins the other way.  That means the wind speeds are negative, and they tend to rebuild stuff instead of knocking it down.


They Day the Anti-Cyclone Rebuilt my Trailer and Resurrected my Dog, and Other Hits by Hank Williams, Jr.
 
mossberg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh come on, it just means it spins the other way.  That means the wind speeds are negative, and they tend to rebuild stuff instead of knocking it down.


Like the anti-neutron bomb? https://youtu.be/onf3ZaU9PqU
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We should be naming more devastating weather phenomena after demonic figures, to be honest. Might get folks to take them more seriously if, for example, they knew that a Cat5 named Beelzebub was coming...
 
BlackPete
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Still blows my mind that Europe's record heat didn't quite reach Lytton... in farming Canada.

/and then Lytton burned down the next day. Let's hope the pattern doesn't repeat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cyclone for ants?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh come on, it just means it spins the other way.  That means the wind speeds are negative, and they tend to rebuild stuff instead of knocking it down.


Simpsons - In this house we obey the laws of thermodynamics
Youtube N8Yt4p_gJmY
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mossberg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mossberg: TommyDeuce: Oh come on, it just means it spins the other way.  That means the wind speeds are negative, and they tend to rebuild stuff instead of knocking it down.

Like the anti-neutron bomb? https://youtu.be/onf3ZaU9PqU


(sorry - "Un-neutron Bomb" )
 
sniderman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
An "anti-cyclone", eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If a Cyclone and an Anti-Cyclone meet without a dilithium matrix to channel the energy, will they annihilate the Earth?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If its anything like the Italian senate theyre going to need 12 rolls of paper towels and a case of home pregnancy tests.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, wait... they had a "Lucifer" four years ago. I just brought this up in a thread yesterday. I was there. Is Europe completely out of heat wave naming ideas? Have they even used Heaty McHeatface yet?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ that's hot.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: We should be naming more devastating weather phenomena after demonic figures, to be honest. Might get folks to take them more seriously if, for example, they knew that a Cat5 named Beelzebub was coming...


Or give them names that inspire fear.
People might not evacuate because hurricane "Susan" coming to town, but hurricane "Sterilizer"?

Yeah, dudes will be WAY gone by the time it makes landfall.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Jesus Christ that's hot.


Hot as hell.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If a Cyclone and an Anti-Cyclone meet without a dilithium matrix to channel the energy, will they annihilate the Earth?


Only if there's a meteotsunami present to catalyze the reaction...oh, fark.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOL CNN prob made up anticyclone as another scary weather word.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh come on, it just means it spins the other way.  That means the wind speeds are negative, and they tend to rebuild stuff instead of knocking it down.


Exactly. Miniature versions of them are used routinely in modern construction, which is why cement trucks maintain a clockwise spin, maintaining negative entropy and allowing the cement to take the shape of the building once it's poured out.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If it's spinning the wrong way then the Earth is flat.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: FormlessOne: We should be naming more devastating weather phenomena after demonic figures, to be honest. Might get folks to take them more seriously if, for example, they knew that a Cat5 named Beelzebub was coming...

Or give them names that inspire fear.
People might not evacuate because hurricane "Susan" coming to town, but hurricane "Sterilizer"?

Yeah, dudes will be WAY gone by the time it makes landfall.


Sterilizer sounds like the name of a ride you wou
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Find at a county fair. *

I'm gonna blame that one of fat fingers.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If a Cyclone and an Anti-Cyclone meet without a dilithium matrix to channel the energy, will they annihilate the Earth?


One could only hope.
 
lurkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 

FormlessOne: We should be naming more devastating weather phenomena after demonic figures, to be honest. Might get folks to take them more seriously if, for example, they knew that a Cat5 named Beelzebub was coming...


Japan prob has (at least) 27 demon names just for "air disturbances", use some of them.
 
