(AP News) This is what happens when you try to grow food in a desert
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humans have grown food in deserts since the advent of agriculture. It's possible to feed a population living in a desert with the water they find there provided they're growing suitable crops.

Desert agriculture cannot feed the world. That's the problem right there. Expecting to export food out of deserts is insane.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have less an issue with farming a desert and more an issue of farming incredibly water heavy foods like almonds in the desert. If you're gonna farm in the desert, farm crops that don't require a small ocean worth of water to maintain
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
somedude210:

have less an issue with farming a desert and more an issue of farming incredibly water heavy foods like almonds beef in the desert.

1600 gallons to get a pound of beef to the table, and an absurd amount of CO2 and methane generated. California spends an insane amount of water making cow fodder. Milk is almost as bad. Almonds are a gallon per nut, so ... Bad, but not as bad. Unlike beef, there are ways to optimize water use for almond orchards.

Almonds actually were a crop grown in deserts for millennia. And they were expensive. The problem arises with almonds grown at a quantity for export to the planet. But sure, you're absolutely right, almond trees grow like weeds here in PR, there are better places to grow them even within the USA.

But that of course challenges the very basis of how and to whom we subsidize ag.

To put it a different way, deserts can provide the food for export that is so desired (by a few mega ag corps), the rest of the country needs to send it water and STFU about it. Or, again, just embrace sanity and don't grow food for the world in deserts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we even considered fully funding those willing to learn farming, giving them land and equipment to do it in arable areas? NOT corporate farms... Like, recently discharged Veterans and lower income people and things like that... "Here, we give you al the stuff and training and you sign a 20-year contract."

Obviously, offer the same incentives to farmers in these areas to move to other places, cover their debts and set them up in new, sustainable places?

I mean... I'm just asking questions here.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARM WHERE THE FOOD IS!!!!!!  AUUGHH AUGHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Desert agriculture cannot feed the world. That's the problem right there. Expecting to export food out of deserts is insane.


To be perfectly fair, the guy was growing corn to turn into ethanol and global warming.  So no real loss.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And if you over-farm, you can make your own desert.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's OK, Mountain Dew is sprayed on them.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wasn't the Central Arizona Project originally set up to get water to farms, not the mega cities of Phoenix and Tucson?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Water? Like from the toilet?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farming in a climate that has moderate temperatures year round seems to be a good idea.
Until you add in the need to pump in additional water, and a huge population that also wants to live in a climate that has moderate temperatures year round.
 
Two16
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/soon...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

somedude210: I have less an issue with farming a desert and more an issue of farming incredibly water heavy foods like almonds in the desert. If you're gonna farm in the desert, farm crops that don't require a small ocean worth of water to maintain


Why haven't we GMO that out at this point?
 
Pextor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do you see what happens Larry????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: It's OK, Mountain Dew is sprayed on them.


mountain dew doesn't have a lecture notes
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: somedude210: I have less an issue with farming a desert and more an issue of farming incredibly water heavy foods like almonds in the desert. If you're gonna farm in the desert, farm crops that don't require a small ocean worth of water to maintain

Why haven't we GMO that out at this point?


We were waiting for you to do it.  Aren't you finished yet??
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: It's OK, Mountain Dew is sprayed on them.


Shoulda used Brawndo!  It's got 'lectrolytes!
 
Gramma
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wish we could send them some of ours. We are absolutely inundated with the stuff/

/Michigan where it's rained pretty much all farking summer and all the lake levels are crazy high.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sam Kinison desert edit
Youtube wAgUICswZuY
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am okay with irrigating the desert.  But let's give farmers a fund to massively increase their watering efficiency. Yes, I know that's socialism or something, but it needs done.  Most of the water they use, just goes to waste.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Humans have grown food in deserts since the advent of agriculture. It's possible to feed a population living in a desert with the water they find there provided they're growing suitable crops.

Desert agriculture cannot feed the world. That's the problem right there. Expecting to export food out of deserts is insane.


People forget that until the Haber process that made the creation of ammonia, and therefore fertilizer possible, even the most advanced industrial societies in Europe struggled to feed their own populations.  The world just wasn't set up to support the kind of human popularions we now have and it's only  rechnology on an advanced scale that makes them possible
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have we even considered fully funding those willing to learn farming, giving them land and equipment to do it in arable areas? NOT corporate farms... Like, recently discharged Veterans and lower income people and things like that... "Here, we give you al the stuff and training and you sign a 20-year contract."

Obviously, offer the same incentives to farmers in these areas to move to other places, cover their debts and set them up in new, sustainable places?

I mean... I'm just asking questions here.


The sticky part is the "giving them land" bit.

The vast majority of public lands held by the Feds and the States are here in the west...these lands are still public at this point because they suck for ag.  There just isn't the water.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: somedude210:

have less an issue with farming a desert and more an issue of farming incredibly water heavy foods like almonds beef in the desert.

1600 gallons to get a pound of beef to the table, and an absurd amount of CO2 and methane generated. California spends an insane amount of water making cow fodder. Milk is almost as bad. Almonds are a gallon per nut, so ... Bad, but not as bad. Unlike beef, there are ways to optimize water use for almond orchards.

Almonds actually were a crop grown in deserts for millennia. And they were expensive. The problem arises with almonds grown at a quantity for export to the planet. But sure, you're absolutely right, almond trees grow like weeds here in PR, there are better places to grow them even within the USA.

But that of course challenges the very basis of how and to whom we subsidize ag.

To put it a different way, deserts can provide the food for export that is so desired (by a few mega ag corps), the rest of the country needs to send it water and STFU about it. Or, again, just embrace sanity and don't grow food for the world in deserts.


That 1600 gallons a pound for meat is an absurd exaggeration invented by Peta to promote Veganism, which can be just as damaging, if not more so to the environment as meat consumption   because while meat is an efficent way of turning non-edible plants like grass into food, getting sufficient calories and especially protein from plant sources requires monoculture agriculture on a massive scale
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is because they got the wrong people to do it, should've called these dudes:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: FARM WHERE THE FOOD IS!!!!!!  AUUGHH AUGHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!


Putting a farm in the McDonald's poses a logistics issue, and makes getting my morning coffee a chore. I suggest you put farms in wet climates instead
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone should write a country song about this.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have we even considered fully funding those willing to learn farming, giving them land and equipment to do it in arable areas? NOT corporate farms... Like, recently discharged Veterans and lower income people and things like that... "Here, we give you al the stuff and training and you sign a 20-year contract."

Obviously, offer the same incentives to farmers in these areas to move to other places, cover their debts and set them up in new, sustainable places?

I mean... I'm just asking questions here.


That's part of what the USDA does with low income loans and the like, the problem was that until very recently there was a "Whites Only \" sign hanging in the Department's metaphorical storefront window
 
August11
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

somedude210: I have less an issue with farming a desert and more an issue of farming incredibly water heavy foods like almonds in the desert. If you're gonna farm in the desert, farm crops that don't require a small ocean worth of water to maintain


Like sorghum. I'm growing Tennessee Tall sorghum in the Connecticut river valley because it is so drought resistant. We're out of our drought for now, but I'm ready for the next one.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gramma: Wish we could send them some of ours. We are absolutely inundated with the stuff/

/Michigan where it's rained pretty much all farking summer and all the lake levels are crazy high.


A couple of high years is not a reason to even consider the possibility of maybe ever giving a single farking drop of our water to the southwest.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The guy in TFA has 6000 acres of land, and millions in equipment. Even if that land is insanely cheap at 5k an acre, he's worth well into the 30 million range.

So when you write the article to make it sound like he's hard scrabble salt of the earth, with his office being "an old pickup truck", you can get bent. Dude is wealthy, comes from a wealthy family, and has received more welfare than most inner city projects.

Water or no water, he and his family are still rich and will be just fine.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because the corn/Soy/Wheat rotation is farking stupid, and only 'profitable' because farmers get welfare for crops.

Stop growing food to feed animals, start growing it to feed people.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size


Events tend to recur in cycles
-- W Clement Stone
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: It's OK, Mountain Dew is sprayed on them.


It's what plants crave. It's got electrolytes.
 
