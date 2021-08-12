 Skip to content
 
(Quartz)   Trippin' balls for science and the Lord   (qz.com)
35
    Mind, Cerebral cortex, Consciousness, Meditation, Self, Brain, alternate experience, Cognitive neuroscience  
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we there yet?
Are we there yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we there yet?
Are we there yet?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think there was an episode of STNG about this.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, when youre frying your balls off the imagination becomes a physical thing. Did we need a study for that?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well duh.  We all die every night and a different person wakes up the next morning.  It's just the memories that fool you into thinking you have any past.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Eh, close enough.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Yet when you are unconscious, you continue to exist without perceiving your own presence. You cease to participate in reality but continue to live. When roused back into consciousness, you lack a narrative to explain the time away."

Uh... no. I was piloting a giant Godzilla robot through my old elementary school. I remember it very clearly.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But Williams told The Guardian in July 2017 that so far, the clerics report feeling simultaneously more in touch with their own faith and greater appreciation for alternate paths.

Awesome. Let's end religious conflict once and for all.
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheReject: "Yet when you are unconscious, you continue to exist without perceiving your own presence. You cease to participate in reality but continue to live. When roused back into consciousness, you lack a narrative to explain the time away."

Uh... no. I was piloting a giant Godzilla robot through my old elementary school. I remember it very clearly.


I saw you there! I was the kid riding naked on the minibike.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think there was an episode of STNG about this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been tracking this whole "mushrooms for mental health" movement for a while, and with statements like this:

"Psilocybin seems to offer some people a route to an alternate view of reality, in which they shed the limitations of their individual consciousness and embrace a sense of interconnectedness and universality. "

They all seem to just come back to "mushrooms get you high and people like that."

I still support anything that helps mental illness, but I also don't think we need to dress it up and make it sound fancy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: dothemath: I think there was an episode of STNG about this.


All the new "edgy" sci fi, black mirror, westworld, prometheus, have copied plot lines from STNG.

Sex with androids, the idea that life is a simulation, alien DNA being the source of humanoid life. etc
And they did it on network TV with no language or nudity.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quest for Fire - Greatest Hits By God
Youtube FkIkBpgERWU
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bittermang: I've been tracking this whole "mushrooms for mental health" movement for a while, and with statements like this:

"Psilocybin seems to offer some people a route to an alternate view of reality, in which they shed the limitations of their individual consciousness and embrace a sense of interconnectedness and universality. "

They all seem to just come back to "mushrooms get you high and people like that."

I still support anything that helps mental illness, but I also don't think we need to dress it up and make it sound fancy.


Shrooms can help at least some people see things, including their own problems, from a different, more neutral perspective. It's hard to describe, but they really can help put things in perspective.

/also, tripping balls is a nifty bonus
 
D135
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When you reach the gateless gate you will know your original face - your face from before your mother and father were born.  Then you will hear the sound of one hand clapping and know the joy of non-dual awareness.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: dothemath: I think there was an episode of STNG about this.

All the new "edgy" sci fi, black mirror, westworld, prometheus, have copied plot lines from STNG.

Sex with androids, the idea that life is a simulation, alien DNA being the source of humanoid life. etc
And they did it on network TV with no language or nudity.


Simulation and Simulacra was written in 1981
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Well duh.  We all die every night and a different person wakes up the next morning.  It's just the memories that fool you into thinking you have any past.


Sleep- maybe not, since you're at least quasi-conscious the entire time.  Even when not dreaming you are sort of aware of things around you, you'll wake up if startled, you're aware time has passed when you wake, etc.

But anesthesia?  That's something really different and pretty creepy.   You simply *aren't*- when I have it I go from counting backwards to laying in the recovery room.  There's no sense of time passing- I'm simply here one instant and another place 2 hours later with nothing in between.

Did the previous me "die" at that point?  There's a definite break in consciousness, and if I am my conscious self you can divide my life into two neat portions with a blank in between.

Frankly, it weirds me out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Roisin Murphy - The ID
Youtube 2g8DyJpaACA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yellow Magic Orchestra - Absolute Ego Dance (1979)
Youtube MkKHhleY6A8
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Disclosure - Superego (feat. Nao)
Youtube FuFeIhB1qvI
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kinda like smoking a bowl with Don Juan.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Richard Spaven - The Self feat. Jordan Rakei
Youtube YattHO96UzI
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nobody asked for a sequel to the Upanishads, man.

Then again, nobody asked for Jar Jar Binks, either.  The Pandemic -- well, we're getting the Pandemic we demanded, but I digress.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did David Lynch sponsor this research?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: noitsnot: Well duh.  We all die every night and a different person wakes up the next morning.  It's just the memories that fool you into thinking you have any past.

Sleep- maybe not, since you're at least quasi-conscious the entire time.  Even when not dreaming you are sort of aware of things around you, you'll wake up if startled, you're aware time has passed when you wake, etc.

But anesthesia?  That's something really different and pretty creepy.   You simply *aren't*- when I have it I go from counting backwards to laying in the recovery room.  There's no sense of time passing- I'm simply here one instant and another place 2 hours later with nothing in between.

Did the previous me "die" at that point?  There's a definite break in consciousness, and if I am my conscious self you can divide my life into two neat portions with a blank in between.

Frankly, it weirds me out.


I admit I oversimplified it to be "edgy".  But there are parts of sleep where you have consciousness (experiments have been done that have sleepers respond to questions in various phases of sleep), and there are parts of sleep where you don't.

Dreaming is a tricky thing.  You wake up with memories that you think are of dreams.  Are they?  Who can corroborate them?  Maybe you just think you dreamed.  Researchers claim to know when dreams are happening during sleep, and maybe they have a good argument, I admit I dunno the details.

But I'm with you on the anesthesia thing.  That seems too much like a death of consciousness that leaves memories intact.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uzzah
'' 18 minutes ago
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The sacred mushroom and the cross

Jesus was a mushroom
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No clicky link eh.

"The Sacred Mushroom and the Cross - Wikipedia" https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sa​cred_Mushroom_and_the_Cross
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

VigoDeCarpathia: No clicky link eh.

"The Sacred Mushroom and the Cross - Wikipedia" https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sa​cred_Mushroom_and_the_Cross


psst - preview ;)
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

noitsnot: VigoDeCarpathia: No clicky link eh.

"The Sacred Mushroom and the Cross - Wikipedia" https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sa​cred_Mushroom_and_the_Cross

psst - preview ;)


Preview? You probably read the articles too
 
jdbob [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Philosophy? Ah yes, when you want to say nothing important in as many words as possible...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: noitsnot: Well duh.  We all die every night and a different person wakes up the next morning.  It's just the memories that fool you into thinking you have any past.

Sleep- maybe not, since you're at least quasi-conscious the entire time.  Even when not dreaming you are sort of aware of things around you, you'll wake up if startled, you're aware time has passed when you wake, etc.

But anesthesia?  That's something really different and pretty creepy.   You simply *aren't*- when I have it I go from counting backwards to laying in the recovery room.  There's no sense of time passing- I'm simply here one instant and another place 2 hours later with nothing in between.

Did the previous me "die" at that point?  There's a definite break in consciousness, and if I am my conscious self you can divide my life into two neat portions with a blank in between.

Frankly, it weirds me out.


Actually, now that I think about it, when they deeply sedate you for say, a colonoscopy, they tell you that you won't remember anything, but that they can tell you to roll over, etc., and you can respond to their questions and instructions.  And they are right about not remembering, it's like you describe above - you fell like you just got switched off and then back on again.  So continuity of consciousness is all about having memories of consciousness that seem to connect.  It's illusory.
 
