 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Columbia Missourian)   Massive walkout at University of Missouri Health after COVID vaccine is declared mandatory. All six of them   (columbiamissourian.com) divider line
53
    More: Fail, Thunderstorm, safety of our patients, Executive officer, Severe weather, Chief executive officer, Precipitation, Tropical cyclone, Tornado  
•       •       •

1236 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 8:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the deadweight left.. before they became dead.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: So the deadweight left.. before they became dead.


Are you on drugs, son?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

libranoelrose: Alphax: So the deadweight left.. before they became dead.

Are you on drugs, son?


No.  Insufficient sleep, perhaps, but not drugs.

You think there's a reason to keep plague rats on the payroll?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They walked out? So now all employees are vaccinated...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THERE ARE DOZENS OF US! DOZENS!!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: THERE ARE HALF DOZENS OF US! HALF DOZENS!!


FTFY
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance, is what the hospital is saying.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bye Felicia"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are six mandatory vaccines?

/Haven't finished my coffee yet
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have fun giving handjobs behind the AM/PM for food, losers.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't want a vaccine? Don't get a job in the medical field.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Don't want a vaccine? Don't get a job in the medical field. Go commit suicide.


FTFY
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Alphax: So the deadweight left.. before they became dead.

Are you on drugs, son?


Are you? This is actually a positive outcome.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
K, Bye.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So long plague rats! Nobody's gonna Mizzou!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There are a half dozen on us. A half dozen!"
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good. I hope their coworkers were pointing and laughing at them as they left.
 
neongoats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a few plague rats don't enjoy having jobs or paying the bills. That probably makes them right wingers.
 
freidog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, they'll be welcome back should they need; you know an ICU bed or ventilator (sadly for all the non-idiots who will have to care for them).
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Throw them in the scorpion pit.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that'll free up a bit of parking anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's awesome.  They don't have to hear That Guy yammer all day about the liberal media and can actually just do their jobs.
 
tothekor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Alphax: So the deadweight left.. before they became dead.

Are you on drugs, son?


You on drugs, son? Are you? GIMME SOME!
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay.  They walked out, so they should be deemed to have quit and thus ineligible for Unemployment as well as ineligible for rehire.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Imagine the next place that will hire these plague rats. "We support your freedom to expose our patients and staff to lethal disease! Welcome aboard!"
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 240x190] [View Full Size image _x_]

"There are a half dozen on us. A half dozen!"


Well, that's a regrettable typo.

I was just so happy at the thought of posting that reference, and in my excitement I released my joy prematurely and now have a bit of a mess all over my hands.
 
LL316
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People used to say that nurses ran hospitals.  I'm beginning to think nurses are farking idiots.
 
debug
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alphax: So the deadweight left.. before they became dead.


Some of them will probably be back.  As patients.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why are people like this even in the medical field? Are they just data entry clerics?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good, they can work somewhere that the health of customers isn't important. Like Taco Bell.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
#WalkOutWednesday? More like #WankOutWednesday, am I right folks?
 
freakay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Why are people like this even in the medical field? Are they just data entry clerics?


Probably religious fanatics who are also medical types.  Mid-Missouri...could be any variety of radical evangelicals who continue to work in a hospital despite their beliefs.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Why are people like this even in the medical field? Are they just data entry clerics?


That's my thoughts exactly. Back in the early '90s, I was a medical transcriber in the echocardiograph lab at a major hospital, so "technically" I was employed in the heath care industry. If they are not nurses, orderlies, or doctors, and just office workers, well, okay, bye. But if they are actual medical personnel....wtf?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I blame Josh Hawley.  Anything stupid that happens in that state can squarely be blamed on the stupidity of those in office, whom they look to for guidance.
 
August11
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Those are courageous people. They're the same ones who walked out of kindergarten over the polio vaccine mandate.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't worry, most of them will be back.

As patients.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't let the door hit your intubated ass on the way out.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Don't worry, most of them will be back.

As patients.


Fark that.  Not one Planck-gram of medical support should be given to MAGAts.  At this point, helping them is literally giving aid and comfort to America's enemies, to humanity's enemies, and God's enemies.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LL316: People used to say that nurses ran hospitals.  I'm beginning to think nurses are farking idiots.


Based on what?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is Walkout Wednesday: https://networkinvegas.com/event/walk​o​ut-wednesday-to-protest-mandatory-shot​s/

This morning I checked our local plague rat radio station and they're interviewing Rep. Andy Harris (R) from MD who's saying 20% of Missour's hospital workers will refuse to vaccinate and bring the hospitals to a halt. Looks like he over-estimated a bit, that stupid hack.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Muh house gots foreclosed on but ah stuggit to them libs huh huh huh !!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Suggestions for messages on signs for the walkout include:

NO Forced SHOTS, I am NOT an Experiment
Standing for American FREEDOM
I call the SHOT, NOT YOU
Coercion is not CONSENT."

Pretty sure Fark can come up with better slogans.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: gunga galunga: [Fark user image 240x190] [View Full Size image _x_]

"There are a half dozen on us. A half dozen!"

Well, that's a regrettable typo.

I was just so happy at the thought of posting that reference, and in my excitement I released my joy prematurely and now have a bit of a mess all over my hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Why are people like this even in the medical field? Are they just data entry clerics?


Typo or no? YOU DECIDE!
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.