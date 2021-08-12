 Skip to content
(Insider)   Good deals on Nazi merchandise at Sturgis. "One hat bore the stylized initials "SS" of the Schutzstaffel, a Nazi military unit. Under the hat's lid, the text said 'support your local white boy.' Another was branded with a swastika"   (insider.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow. I shouldn't be surprised, but vendors saying things like "Hey I don't like Hitler, but I like to please everyone."

You know who we don't please in this country? Nazis.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is America. Everyone has the freedum to be an ass.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My boss just got back from Sturgis.

...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I mean, I guess it's better than no helmet at all, right?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Traitor Trash.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"A lot of bikers, you know, it's a freedom thing," Alonso told KOTA.

I'm trying to think of anything that is less of 'a freedom thing' than a swastika. I can't think of a single one.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If'n the President can shuck these racist d*ckholes, why can't?" It is a compelling argument. But let's not pretend that you've not got a whiff of racist d*ckhole on you. The fact that you knew who to go to for your racist merch says something about your contacts already.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes.

Second, why is this a surprise to anyone? Klan, Nazi, Satanist symbology has always been advertised with certain biker crowds.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB:

When my boys were young, 5ish, we went on a cruise. The waitress for our table was from aa country that did a lot of manufacturing and not much education. So she was able to get her hands on cheap plastic jewelry and toys for evidently next to nothing. She would bring the boys a different little toy every night, this made them happy and, of course, significantly increased her tip. So one of the evenings she brings a couple of Nazi Iron Cross necklaces, the boys loved them, not knowing what they were. But clearly we couldn't have them running around the ship with swastikas. We disappeared them once we got back to the cabin and like five year old kids they forgot them as soon as they were out of sight.
The real challenge was explaining to our waitress WWII, Hitler, Nazis, and why she should get rid of any more of those necklaces she might have. While reassuring her we weren't mad, but the person might be.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

educated: My boss just got back from Sturgis.

...


Did he bring his Waffen SS uniform to the cleaners?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nazis have been on the rise for over a decade now.  Gun shows today have an entire section dedicated to the worship of Nazis and Donald Trump.  It's pretty sick.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, but we should show empathy, not heap scorn.
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nazis have been on the rise for over a decade now.  Gun shows today have an entire section dedicated to the worship of Nazis and Donald Trump.  It's pretty sick.


Hmmm, I must have missed the Nazi section when I was at a gun show last weekend.
 
db2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

educated: My boss just got back from Sturgis.

...


And boy is his arm tired?
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I make and sell Nazi memorabilia for Americans in 2021 because back in 1945, Americans soldiers who are almost all dead now took them from the worst people in modern history..... because history!"
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The fact that these things have a market shows America has a baked-in tolerance and appreciation for Nazism and white supremacy. I'm not sure how that can be accepted and integrated into a peaceful future for your country.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alonso described Nazi merchandise as a way to honor US soldiers who brought Nazi memorabilia back as trophies after World War II.
"So, we're kind of honoring that not necessarily that, you know, we believe in Nazis and Hitler, but it's just kind of a special thing that the US military was able to go and win the war and bring things back as souvenirs and they would put them on their bike," Alonso said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Last year, the town of Sturgis begged them not to hold the event, but the bikers swarmed In anyway. Did the same thing happen this year?
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes..


By that same argument, every Democrat is a communist, a homosexual child-groomer, and an abortionist.  If you're going to judge people by the worst of their friends, you're going to find you have very few friends yourself.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Biker culture and Nazi kitsch has been a thing since the 60s, at least.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes.


This comes to mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Joe Satin: Marcus Aurelius: Nazis have been on the rise for over a decade now.  Gun shows today have an entire section dedicated to the worship of Nazis and Donald Trump.  It's pretty sick.

Hmmm, I must have missed the Nazi section when I was at a gun show last weekend.


At Nation's Gun Show at the Dulles VA Convention Center, it is usually to the left of the entrance along the wall.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The first big biker groups were all ww2 vets and their Nazi stuff was all loot they took off of dead and captured Nazis.  That was fine.

By the time the 70s rolls around you have all these young idiot kids who are probably not Nazis, but are trying to copy the look of the older guys.  That is Stolen Valor, since they did not earn the right to wear that stuff by kicking nazi ass.

The guys now, the guys who have been wearing that stuff since the 1980s, they see the Nazi stuff, and they have decided they wear Nazi stuff because Nazis are cool, in their eyes, and they are all a bunch of white supremacist assholes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Wow. I shouldn't be surprised, but vendors saying things like "Hey I don't like Hitler, but I like to please everyone."

You know who we don't please in this country? Nazis.


Well, unless you're a Republican appealing to the base.
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN: Some Bikers have a penchant for Nazi items as they help offset their smaller... assets. Film at 11!

/SOME bikers
//I know plenty who would not take kindly to seeing a swastika on someone's helmet.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mouser: yohohogreengiant: First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes..

By that same argument, every Democrat is a communist, a homosexual child-groomer, and an abortionist.  If you're going to judge people by the worst of their friends, you're going to find you have very few friends yourself.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Found the 11th person at the table.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do these guys know about this?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"You want I should sell flag-of-Israel pins? Oy." said one of the merchandisers.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: yohohogreengiant: First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes..

By that same argument, every Democrat is a communist, a homosexual child-groomer, and an abortionist.  If you're going to judge people by the worst of their friends, you're going to find you have very few friends yourself.


That's excellent trolling, putting abortionist in that list like that.  Well done, troll.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: "I make and sell Nazi memorabilia for Americans in 2021 because back in 1945, Americans soldiers who are almost all dead now took them from the worst people in modern history..... because history!"


You know what I treasure that my grandfather gave me? The bayonet that killed two nazis and saved his life.

These fools who worship at the altar of hate all deserve what they get.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nazis have been on the rise for over a decade now.  Gun shows today have an entire section dedicated to the worship of Nazis and Donald Trump.  It's pretty sick.


Gun shows have always had the Wehraboo section, they're just a little more open about the stuff they used to keep in a container under the table.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: The fact that these things have a market shows America has a baked-in tolerance and appreciation for Nazism and white supremacy. I'm not sure how that can be accepted and integrated into a peaceful future for your country.


Until Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, there were a great many people in the US who wanted the country to ally with Hitler. Both due to anti-Semitism and to make money selling weapons.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yep and to think, my dad went through Germany shooting Nazis.  It was last summer and dad sees Nazis everywhere these days.

/ He was actually in the Pacific
// My brother bought a Honda in 1976
/// Laughed at him every time it broke down
/V Like to think Dad went out at night and pulled wires on that Honda
V  Wonder what he's say about me and my Ural
VI Straight up and squirrel'd
VII Harry!  Get off that commie bike - I want to drive it
VIII Tries to lean in to a turn and drive it in to the sid eof the bank
IX  Harry, you and that commie bike have a problem with the bank
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was easy to picture the inherent racism and white nationalism of these types 6 years ago before the GOP and conservative movement openly embraced it as a national platform. When there isn't some aspect of racism or hatred to something they do, that'll be the news story.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mouser: yohohogreengiant: First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes..

By that same argument, every Democrat is a communist, a homosexual child-groomer, and an abortionist.  If you're going to judge people by the worst of their friends, you're going to find you have very few friends yourself.


No you just think that because all your nazi propaganda has made you unable to discern democratic socialism from communism, your religious bigotry makes you associate homosexuality with pedophilia, even though there is no connection and you really should look into what your conservative priests and youth pastors are doing, and abortion is an often necessary medical procedure that is the center of a very complex decision that can not be summed up with "abortion bad outlaw all abortions" unless you are an idiot.
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
classy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: First, as tired as this is becoming:

If there are 10 non-Nazis eating at a table without protest or complaint with an out and obvious Nazi, there are 11 Nazis eating at the table. You can easily apply this to Republicans. And these Sturgis assholes.

Second, why is this a surprise to anyone? Klan, Nazi, Satanist symbology has always been advertised with certain biker crowds.


Hey, don't mix up Satanists with nazis
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You remember when a major league baseball owner had Nazi collectibles, and she had to give up her franchise?

/good times
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Last year, the town of Sturgis begged them not to hold the event, but the bikers swarmed In anyway. Did the same thing happen this year?


The town approved the permits, genius.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Top left

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nazis have been on the rise for over a decade now.  Gun shows today have an entire section dedicated to the worship of Nazis and Donald Trump.  It's pretty sick.


I don't think it's just a "section" at the gun show.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

educated: My boss just got back from Sturgis.

...


R.I.P.

-or-

Congrats on the promotion in 4 weeks.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mouser: If you're going to judge people by the worst of their friends, you're going to find you have very few friends yourself.


Good.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath:

It's one thing to have an actual trophy on your bike, and it God damn better be a trophy that you earned from fighting a Nazi and your bike.

But those guys riding days are long over.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They insist and seem to believe that their swastika fetish is no more than an anti social joke, a guaranteed gimmick to bug the squares . . . if they wanted to be artful about bugging the squares they would drop the swastika and decorate their bikes with the hammer and sickle . . .The Angles, like all motorcycle outlaws, are rigidly anti-communist.  Their political views are limited to the same kind of retrograde patriotism that motivates the john birch society, the KKK, and the American Nazi party.  The Angles will be among the first to be locked up or croaked if the politicians they think they agree with ever come to power.

--Hunter S. Thompson
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The first big biker groups were all ww2 vets and their Nazi stuff was all loot they took off of dead and captured Nazis.  That was fine.


Ah yes: war trophies to totally cool and appropriate.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: The fact that these things have a market shows America has a baked-in tolerance and appreciation for Nazism and white supremacy. I'm not sure how that can be accepted and integrated into a peaceful future for your country.


America Junior, you have it less worse, but that still means you have it.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: Top left

[i.imgur.com image 637x595]


And that alone tells you absolutely everything you need to know about Trump supporters.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: Top left

[i.imgur.com image 637x595]


Trump hat. Swastika hat.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Joe Satin: Marcus Aurelius: Nazis have been on the rise for over a decade now.  Gun shows today have an entire section dedicated to the worship of Nazis and Donald Trump.  It's pretty sick.

Hmmm, I must have missed the Nazi section when I was at a gun show last weekend.


There was nazi shiat being sold at the last gun show I went to back in the 90s.
 
