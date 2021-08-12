 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Oh great another medical supply shortage   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, US distributor, Economic shortage  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh - not liquor, cocaine or Xanax?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's definitely looking like my plan to finally get my heart surgery rescheduled soon is all around shot to hell. Hopefully Covid rates and the associated shortages are cleared up before winter.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Denjiro: It's definitely looking like my plan to finally get my heart surgery rescheduled soon is all around shot to hell. Hopefully Covid rates and the associated shortages are cleared up before winter.


Doubt it, but good luck anyway.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My day to day shirt is a charcoal heather pocket tee in 2XLT. Now they're all gone. I figured all my cloth was turned into masks.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So they'll run out of $5 rubber gloves that only cost like 2 cents?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Expected the article to be about condoms.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Denjiro: It's definitely looking like my plan to finally get my heart surgery rescheduled soon is all around shot to hell. Hopefully Covid rates and the associated shortages are cleared up before winter.


Don't hold your breath.

If you'll pardon the expression...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I needed to get some more disposable gloves for the shop. They were nearly impossible to find, and the ones I did manage to get were $38 / 100 gloves! Plain Jane  6 mil black nitrile gloves. Same box 2 years ago was about $15.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Denjiro: It's definitely looking like my plan to finally get my heart surgery rescheduled soon is all around shot to hell. Hopefully Covid rates and the associated shortages are cleared up before winter.


Actually, if I were you, I'd go ahead and get it if you can.

I don't think that there's going to be a better time.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How's that race to the bottom, just in time, globalised everything, zero inventory, 1990s Extreme Capitalism working out for you?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anuran: How's that race to the bottom, just in time, globalised everything, zero inventory, 1990s Extreme Capitalism working out for you?


Great.  A few thousand people made some serious bank.  More than anyone else in the history of ever.

I guess they'll get to put in their initials when the game ends and they get their final score.  So cool, I guess.
 
