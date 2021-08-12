 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Joke about the ex-wife's cooking? Doesn't matter if you're my brother, that's a shootin'   (mlive.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Bay County, Michigan, Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, Full metal jacket bullet, 43-year-old Andrew C. Phelps, Bay City, Michigan, Inch, Bullet, 47-year-old man  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 5:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well? What was the joke?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You're better off without her, man. I need another one of her shiatty, dry chicken dinners like a hole in the head."
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Well? What was the joke?


The joke is the article doesn't say.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Salty Ham
Youtube a8mk-XepWR4
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's this people keep saying abou sn armed society being a polite society again.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What's this people keep saying abou sn armed society being a polite society again.


That's a phrase I've never understood how people think it's a positive. It's basically saying that armed assholes will turn to violence simply because someone hurt their fee-fees.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.