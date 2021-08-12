 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   This story, yet again. Who you gonna believe -- people who have a chilling moment of clarity on their own deathbeds, or a bunch of Russian trolls on Facebook?   (kiro7.com) divider line
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was a respiratory therapist. He saw what was happening and still didn't get the vaccine.

And now his family expects other people to pay his preventable medical bills.

USA! USA! USA!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: He was a pretty phenomenal human being. One in a million," Lashawna Hamilton said.

More like "One of 4.32 million".

But I'm just being obtuse.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Neither of those sound like good sources, Subs.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Do I know if the vaccination is going to save me? I don't know."

Then you're a dumbass.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
6'4" and 330 pounds? That's a BMI in the morbidly obese range. Get vaccinated even if you're young if you have health issues like this.
 
