(CNN)   The US military pullout from Afghanistan is going about as well as you would have expected   (cnn.com) divider line
51
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I wish I had Wonder Woman's lasso of truth and could get the real story from all the military leaders there for the last 20 years.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What the f*ck did they think was going to happen?  The Taliban would just say, "Oh yeah, OK, our bad, we'll just stand by and do nothing now that the people we've been fighting for 20 years are leaving"?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I wish I had Wonder Woman's lasso of truth and could get the real story from all the military leaders there for the last 20 years.


What story.

None of them were given a mission with an achievable outcome.

For 20 years. Just kind of hoping for the best.

/with generals who trained to fight the last war
//Meaning a generation of generals preparing for the fulda gap
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Same thing that happens every time we leave a country whose government we were propping up -- the other side takes over. How are things in Vietnam now? Better than the late 60's and early 70's.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Let those people do what they will. It's all about Pakistan and the farked up British borders. No amount of outside influence will fix it. Unfortunately the Pashtuns are stuck in the dark ages.

I guess it would be hilarious if we could get China mixed up in that shiat at least they weirdly share a border!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Something about starting a land war in Asia...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A government spokesman acknowledged the prison had fallen, and said most of the inmates were criminals.

If only most of the inmates are criminals, what were the rest?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bush legacy.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was our goal in Afghanistan?

Was this not what we wanted to happen?

Does anyone know what outcome we were fighting for?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Rambo
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: What was our goal in Afghanistan?


Sabre rattling

Was this not what we wanted to happen?

It's hard to get another country to transform to western ideals

Does anyone know what outcome we were fighting for?

A new America in the desert with oil, beer & hookers
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: thatguyoverthere70: I wish I had Wonder Woman's lasso of truth and could get the real story from all the military leaders there for the last 20 years.

What story.

None of them were given a mission with an achievable outcome.

For 20 years. Just kind of hoping for the best.

/with generals who trained to fight the last war
//Meaning a generation of generals preparing for the fulda gap


I work with guys who did a couple tours (Army) in Afghanistan. We were talking about this the other day, and they said that when they trained Afghans for their army as soon as they went on their first patrol most would disappear with their weapons and go to join the Taliban.

/playing the worlds tiniest violin for Afghanistan
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real problem is how this sort of thing will affect us in the future.

"Well, I hate the group that killed half my family, but I won't help the supposed liberation force because you guys have a reputation for pulling out and abandoning those who helped you"

The same with any sort of treaties

"Why should I agree to anything when the next president might decide to ignore what you've agreed to, and screw us over?"

Don't get me wrong, it's good that we're not tied up an a war with no clean way out, and 'Support Our Troops' should mean 'don't send them out to get killed when you can help it' not 'blindly support our military', but this just seems like a colossal failure for everyone but the war profiteers.

(And j suspect that's why Trump did it.... He knew that Biden would either have to pull out and look bad, or break the agreement and look bad.... while Trump would've found some reason to do whatever the hell he wanted, no matter what had been agreed to, and spin it so his supporters thought it was the greatest thing ever)
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broken when we got there, not our job to fix it
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The expressed goal was to get Bin Laden and he wasn't even caught there.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, pulling out early does tend to leave a mess behind...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The expressed goal was to get Bin Laden and he wasn't even caught there.


The Afghan government at the time: 'The 9/11 attacks is truly terrible, though bin Laden is a guest of ours.  But if you can show us proof that he's behind it, we'll hand him over.'

At which point the Bush Administration just got more bombastic in their ultimatums.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The documentary "This is What Winning Looks Like" is a fantastic look at the war in Afghanistan and just how profoundly farked up everything is.

(Spoiler alert: Everyone is on heroin and the Afghan commanders like little boys a little too much.)

This Is What Winning Looks Like (Full Length)
Youtube Ja5Q75hf6QI
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: Broken when we got there, not our job to fix it


Um, we did a big part in helping break it.


With that said, not surprising in the least. Everything about the peooles, land, climate, etc make it nearly impossible to conquer under the modern rules of war.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Shaky: What was our goal in Afghanistan?

Was this not what we wanted to happen?

Does anyone know what outcome we were fighting for?


A dead Osama bin Laden

A place that wouldn't support / breed the next Osama bin Laden / Al Queada

So we got the first one.... But did we do the second?

There's been enough human suffering over there that we probably created the next Inigo Montoya hunting down the 6 fingered man who killed his father.  I wouldn't be surprised if we made it easier for future terrorists to recruit people who want to kill Americans.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this would be the outcome in 2002. We didn't learn from the Russians.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. Seems like the military pullout is itself going quite well.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have never been there in the first place. Afghanistan can either grow some balls and learn how to fight for itself, or fall to a group of people who will.

As crass as that is, it is part of human and societal evolution.

/let the tears flow, bleeding hearts.
 
Stantz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: What was our goal in Afghanistan?


Actually, it was to get back at them for an attack that's been pretty much confirmed to have been the doing of Saudi Arabia
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thorpe: Same thing that happens every time we leave a country whose government we were propping up -- the other side takes over. How are things in Vietnam now? Better than the late 60's and early 70's.


Well at least we declared VICTORY before we skedaddled out of Vietnam! How come there was no declaration of victory this time? Fear that it might be interpreted as <gasp> Islamophobia?

Starting with Korea, every war that Uncle has embarked on has ended up like this. Oh except Grenada of course <snicker>. And Kuwait, so we could install our cruel medieval puppets back in power again.

How come the oil companies don't pay for the wars? (Yeah, stupid question)
 
Stantz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just wait until they take over the entire country. Then..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was it worth it?
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpeedyBB: thorpe: Same thing that happens every time we leave a country whose government we were propping up -- the other side takes over. How are things in Vietnam now? Better than the late 60's and early 70's.

Well at least we declared VICTORY before we skedaddled out of Vietnam! How come there was no declaration of victory this time? Fear that it might be interpreted as <gasp> Islamophobia?

Starting with Korea, every war that Uncle has embarked on has ended up like this. Oh except Grenada of course <snicker>. And Kuwait, so we could install our cruel medieval puppets back in power again.

How come the oil companies don't pay for the wars? (Yeah, stupid question)


Since the US dollar is backed by oil, oil companies have more to do with the value of our currency than they should.

Pretty sure Saddam's threat to stop using the USD for oil transactions is what ultimately did him in.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The US has been training Afghan forces for nearly 20 years. If they aren't good enough to fight the Taliban now, they never will be.

\and that's not even counting the ones who actually support the Taliban.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thorpe: Same thing that happens every time we leave a country whose government we were propping up -- the other side takes over. How are things in Vietnam now? Better than the late 60's and early 70's.


Vietnam had a functioning society before the French and US came in and farked things up. Afghanistan has always been a country of warlords.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US should have just given the country to the Mormons and let God figure it out.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A government spokesman acknowledged the prison had fallen, and said most of the inmates were criminals.

If only most of the inmates are criminals, what were the rest?


Political prisoners.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know I'm just a simple child of the 80s, growing up with macho action films and explosions everywhere, and computer games where you can single handedly take on an army, so I know that colours my perception and skews my idea of what is possible, but I still don't get why a simple coordinated campaign against the Taliban didn't work. How did 20 years of trying end in failure? Why couldn't special forces get in and take out the leaders, education and propaganda campaigns to build and reinforce positive attitudes to the new regime, train new police/military etc. People love to point at CIA conspiracies, as if they're some amazingly successful/illuminati controlling entity that knows all and sees all, but farking hell... it took what, 10-11 years just to find him in Pakistan? They can't find any of the leaders?

It just sounds so easy. Arnie or Sly could have done it on a weekend break in the 80s. Perhaps I need to stop watching 80s action films, it's clearly not that easy.

Obvious hyperbole aside, I have to conclude that no real effort was made, or it was all a lie, sabotaged from the start, insiders not really wanting to finish the war and succeed, but just fark shiat up and leave a mess.
Or perhaps it was sabotaged but by outside actors, undermining our effort, feeding info and supplies to the Taliban to give the west their own Soviet/Afghanistan situation. (I know Russia and Pakistan did this, but I didn't think it would be so successful), but that's too much like passing the buck. The ultimate fault lies with ourselves.

thatguyoverthere70: I wish I had Wonder Woman's lasso of truth and could get the real story from all the military leaders there for the last 20 years.


Yeh, I'd love to know what really happened, but I fear all we'll ever get is propaganda trying to make our failures not look like such a spectacular failure, like Vietnam.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: What was our goal in Afghanistan?

Was this not what we wanted to happen?

Does anyone know what outcome we were fighting for?


1) to make money for weapons manufacturers.
2) yes
3) see 1.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Something about starting a land war in Asia...


Especially when death is on the line?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: A government spokesman acknowledged the prison had fallen, and said most of the inmates were criminals.

If only most of the inmates are criminals, what were the rest?


There are only two options
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: What was our goal in Afghanistan?

Was this not what we wanted to happen?

Does anyone know what outcome we were fighting for?


We made Haliburton and KBR lots of money.
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: SpeedyBB: thorpe: Same thing that happens every time we leave a country whose government we were propping up -- the other side takes over. How are things in Vietnam now? Better than the late 60's and early 70's.

Well at least we declared VICTORY before we skedaddled out of Vietnam! How come there was no declaration of victory this time? Fear that it might be interpreted as <gasp> Islamophobia?

Starting with Korea, every war that Uncle has embarked on has ended up like this. Oh except Grenada of course <snicker>. And Kuwait, so we could install our cruel medieval puppets back in power again.

How come the oil companies don't pay for the wars? (Yeah, stupid question)

Since the US dollar is backed by oil, oil companies have more to do with the value of our currency than they should.

Pretty sure Saddam's threat to stop using the USD for oil transactions is what ultimately did him in.


No fair! Petrodollar fuh-REVuh.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: We should have never been there in the first place. Afghanistan can either grow some balls and learn how to fight for itself, or fall to a group of people who will.

As crass as that is, it is part of human and societal evolution.

/let the tears flow, bleeding hearts.


Look, if we don't have constant war, how are Raytheon and Lockheed Martin going to make money?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stantz: Captain Shaky: What was our goal in Afghanistan?

Actually, it was to get back at them for an attack that's been pretty much confirmed to have been the doing of Saudi Arabia


Yeah, but Saudi Arabia has oil and a functioning military, so it was much easier to attack Afghanistan.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: The documentary "This is What Winning Looks Like" is a fantastic look at the war in Afghanistan and just how profoundly farked up everything is.

(Spoiler alert: Everyone is on heroin and the Afghan commanders like little boys a little too much.)

[YouTube video: This Is What Winning Looks Like (Full Length)]


Hard to help people step up and take care of themselves when they are blatantly corrupt and rather make money.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: tuxq: We should have never been there in the first place. Afghanistan can either grow some balls and learn how to fight for itself, or fall to a group of people who will.

As crass as that is, it is part of human and societal evolution.

/let the tears flow, bleeding hearts.

Look, if we don't have constant war, how are Raytheon and Lockheed Martin going to make money?


By dropping satellites?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: thorpe: Same thing that happens every time we leave a country whose government we were propping up -- the other side takes over. How are things in Vietnam now? Better than the late 60's and early 70's.

Vietnam had a functioning society before the French and US came in and farked things up. Afghanistan has always been a country of warlords.


That's the issue. The Taliban is a large international criminal organization. The people of Afghanistan are really a bunch of separate tribes who aren't interested in a unified Afghanistan and many aren't even that angry at the Taliban. The US trying to force an Afghan country out of thin air didn't work and likely would never work.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump is the one that signed the agreement to be out by Fall 2021, correct? When was it signed?
I do wonder why the Afghan official government wanted it.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What story. None of them were given a mission with an achievable outcome. For 20 years. Just kind of hoping for the best.

/with generals who trained to fight the last war
//Meaning a generation of generals preparing for the fulda gap



War is just a means to end but it might not be what you, I, the public or the internet think it is... you don't think the generals were really the ones pulling the strings, did you? Course you didn't.

Surplus stock was used up, sold on or written off. New contracts & purchase orders were issued and entire universities full of researchers got funded to develop new gizmos, gadgets & gimmickery.

Factories & entire supply chains were overhauled, retooled & new generations of workforces retrained. The economy got a massive bump for several electoral cycles and the column inches.... oh the sweet, sweet column inches, website visits, link clicks and hour upon hour upon hour of pundits and talking heads endlessly talking, discussing, dissecting and analysing.


TLDR; "What's good for M & M Enterprises will be good for the country."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I know I'm just a simple child of the 80s, growing up with macho action films and explosions everywhere, and computer games where you can single handedly take on an army, so I know that colours my perception and skews my idea of what is possible, but I still don't get why a simple coordinated campaign against the Taliban didn't work. How did 20 years of trying end in failure? Why couldn't special forces get in and take out the leaders, education and propaganda campaigns to build and reinforce positive attitudes to the new regime, train new police/military etc. People love to point at CIA conspiracies, as if they're some amazingly successful/illuminati controlling entity that knows all and sees all, but farking hell... it took what, 10-11 years just to find him in Pakistan? They can't find any of the leaders?

It just sounds so easy. Arnie or Sly could have done it on a weekend break in the 80s. Perhaps I need to stop watching 80s action films, it's clearly not that easy.

Obvious hyperbole aside, I have to conclude that no real effort was made, or it was all a lie, sabotaged from the start, insiders not really wanting to finish the war and succeed, but just fark shiat up and leave a mess.
Or perhaps it was sabotaged but by outside actors, undermining our effort, feeding info and supplies to the Taliban to give the west their own Soviet/Afghanistan situation. (I know Russia and Pakistan did this, but I didn't think it would be so successful), but that's too much like passing the buck. The ultimate fault lies with ourselves.

thatguyoverthere70: I wish I had Wonder Woman's lasso of truth and could get the real story from all the military leaders there for the last 20 years.

Yeh, I'd love to know what really happened, but I fear all we'll ever get is propaganda trying to make our failures not look like such a spectacular failure, like Vietnam.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I just finished this. I'm sure in a way it will explain Afghanistan: you can have the smartest, most accomplished men in the same room. And watch them collectively shiat the bed. Some of the blunders outlined in this book will haunt me.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Trump is the one that signed the agreement to be out by Fall 2021, correct? When was it signed?
I do wonder why the Afghan official government wanted it.


Right but, when Trump does something it's bad. When Biden does the same thing it's good.
 
debug
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They had 20 years to get their shiat together and learn how to defend their own country.  If they aren't ready by now, they were never going to be ready.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We didn't belong there anyway.
Bush administration are war criminals.
Nobody has ever won a war in Afghanistan.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Never forget Reagan's CIA funded and trained the taliban. We loved them when it was the Soviet's empire they were collapsing, and yet we somehow completely ignored the lessons of 1000 failed conquerors.
 
