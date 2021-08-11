 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Found the child-killing cabal your crazy aunt is always ranting about on Facebook   (nbcnews.com) divider line
40
    More: Sad, Conspiracy theory, Illuminati, Federal government of the United States, Matthew Taylor Coleman, Illuminati conspiracy theories, Federal Bureau of Investigation, criminal complaint, conspiracy theories  
•       •       •

1554 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 8:30 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Our country needs a societal level mental health therapy program.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Our country needs a societal level mental health therapy program.


Maybe so, but this assclown sounds like he reads social media BS and accepts it as gospel truth.

Fark him.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
(how bad can it be?)
*reads article*

I suspect there are some pretty serious brain chemistry problems at work here because JFC. That's a hell of a rail to slide down suddenly.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Does he get a Darwin Award for this?  I doubt he will have an opportunity to reproduce again.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The idiots obsessed with Q are not playing with a full deck.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Without even looking I'm going to guess Republicans.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

[Fark user image image 650x487]


Wife's kinda cute, for a lizard person.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
reaganlibrary.govView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The idiots obsessed with Q are not playing with a full deck.


That's always been my fear about QAnon -- not so much that it will make people who are sane now go insane, though that will happen, as that it will give people like this, who might be mentally ill already, a form and a direction to their delusions, and organize their thoughts on this enough to take action.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's almost like believing in Q bulls*it might be an indicator of a mental disorder. Another reason to be nervous around conservatives I guess.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
🤦
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

[Fark user image image 650x487]


He looks like the kind of person who would believe in lizard people.  Right down to the "I can't decide if I want a beard or not" facial hair.
 
sniderman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...told the FBI that he used a spear fishing gun to stab them.

Jesus fark.
 
bamph
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone needs a firing squad.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: The idiots obsessed with Q are not playing with a full deck.


While that is probably true, after reading a lot of different accounts over on r/qanoncasualties, I can't help but think there is a lot more to it.

There's been accounts of people suddenly going Q out of nowhere in addition to those brainwashed by propaganda over the course of many years of Fox News.

I have relatives that, while not Q, are completely brainwashed by conservative media.  I fear it's only a matter of time before they do go Q.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It makes me wonder how many people I've known with these dumb "outsider" ideas that makes them think they are unique and precious are capable of this kind of thing.  Like, I guess all of them.  It just depends how far they want to go and who's there encouraging them.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Matthew TaylorColeman. Any relation to Marjorie TaylorGreen?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Pinnacle Point: Our country needs a societal level mental health therapy program.

Maybe so, but this assclown sounds like he reads social media BS and accepts it as gospel truth.

Fark him.


Or he's just a deadbeat dad who figures he'll use this "serpent DNA" bullshiat to cop an insanity plea.

He'd been planning this for a while. He killed them in Mexico because he figured that would give him a better chance of getting away with it.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Does he get a Darwin Award for this?  I doubt he will have an opportunity to reproduce again.


Don't think so - Darwins are usually posthumous 'honors'. I'm not sure I'd even give this monster an Honorable Mention, since he will still retain the equipment to reproduce, just not the opportunities.

/you killed your kids AND accused your wife of having 'serpent DNA'...!?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The good news is that he gets to spend the rest of his life in the Mexican equivalent of Maximum Security.

Which means the cartels run the inside, the guards are just there to keep them off the walls.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do enough people believe in q for it to be a formal religion yet?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Rwa2play: Pinnacle Point: Our country needs a societal level mental health therapy program.

Maybe so, but this assclown sounds like he reads social media BS and accepts it as gospel truth.

Fark him.

Or he's just a deadbeat dad who figures he'll use this "serpent DNA" bullshiat to cop an insanity plea.

He'd been planning this for a while. He killed them in Mexico because he figured that would give him a better chance of getting away with it.


He's pretty stupid then considering there are cameras going in and cameras going out.

But then he believes he's smarter than everyone else because he watches a lot of YouTube videos so I guess he is pretty stupid.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

[Fark user image image 650x487]


Where's the sad vote button?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: stoli n coke: Rwa2play: Pinnacle Point: Our country needs a societal level mental health therapy program.

Maybe so, but this assclown sounds like he reads social media BS and accepts it as gospel truth.

Fark him.

Or he's just a deadbeat dad who figures he'll use this "serpent DNA" bullshiat to cop an insanity plea.

He'd been planning this for a while. He killed them in Mexico because he figured that would give him a better chance of getting away with it.

He's pretty stupid then considering there are cameras going in and cameras going out.

But then he believes he's smarter than everyone else because he watches a lot of YouTube videos so I guess he is pretty stupid.


How much you wanna bet he left his search history intact on his desktop?
 
covfefe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size


Hot-LINKed
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy


shame, the kids are adorable and the mom's cute. the dad looks like a Dick Tracy villain.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Rapmaster2000: stoli n coke: Rwa2play: Pinnacle Point: Our country needs a societal level mental health therapy program.

Maybe so, but this assclown sounds like he reads social media BS and accepts it as gospel truth.

Fark him.

Or he's just a deadbeat dad who figures he'll use this "serpent DNA" bullshiat to cop an insanity plea.

He'd been planning this for a while. He killed them in Mexico because he figured that would give him a better chance of getting away with it.

He's pretty stupid then considering there are cameras going in and cameras going out.

But then he believes he's smarter than everyone else because he watches a lot of YouTube videos so I guess he is pretty stupid.

How much you wanna bet he left his search history intact on his desktop?


Ever read 'Anathem'?

I suspect readng the contents of that search history might result in brain damage similiar to the punishment book described in it.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

[Fark user image image 650x487]


She's pretty. If that's what you get from serpent DNA there's going to be some folks out there looking for snake women.

/ poor lady
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Typical conservative
 
wild9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I feel horrible for the mother. I've gone over all the what ifs in my head and if I lost my 15 month old boy, I don't think I could stay sober. I'd be wrecked mentally and slip back into what I used to be.

/Been through a lot of shiat since I quit drinking but that would be my breaking point.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

shame, the kids are adorable and the mom's cute. the dad looks like a Dick Tracy villain.


Look out, Dick!  It's the Gullible Chin!
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only way those kids would have grown up to be "monsters" is if they actually followed dad's Qanon bullshiat.  If there is a Hell, there's a special place for people like him there.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
a 3rd of this country is just kinda beyond help.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once you go Q you never go Jew.
 
princhester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: shame, the kids are adorable and the mom's cute. the dad looks like a Dick Tracy villain.


Meh, people always say this after.  But as I recollect, studies show people can't even pick serial killers out by how they look, if they don't already know.

If I told you he was some hero who'd defended his kids from a pedo killer, you'd say "the dad looks like a nice guy".

He just looks like some guy.  That's all.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sniderman: ...told the FBI that he used a spear fishing gun to stab them.

Jesus fark.


What's so special about that to you?

How should he have murdered them for you to not be concerned?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Deathfrogg: The good news is that he gets to spend the rest of his life in the Mexican equivalent of Maximum Security.

Which means the cartels run the inside, the guards are just there to keep them off the walls.


He'll serve in USA, since he's an US citizen, who murdered US citizens. There's a law for that.

In USA I guess he gets life, dunno when he'd be out in Mexico.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: farking insanity, all of this, the people spreading this stupid and the stupids who eat it up need to return to reality immediately... what a horror - here is the GIS pic for the family - the children he murdered because of "lizard people" fantasy

[Fark user image 650x487]


I can't even imagine the hell that woman must be going through right now.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.