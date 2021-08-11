 Skip to content
(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   "Hey, Bob, where do you think this creek got its name?" "I dunno." RAWR. "Oh, that's where"   (bozemandailychronicle.com) divider line
daychilde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're up bear shiat's creek without a paddle...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they weren't there for the hunting, but at least he could outrun Bob.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I avoid shopping mauls.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
azpenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear spray is better than a gun. It WILL stop the bear, you don't have to be a perfect shot, and the bear gets to live (and also learns "hey, I should probably stay away from humans.") If you take a handgun into grizzly bear country, make sure to file down the front sight nice and flat. That way it won't hurt as much when the bear shoves it up your a**.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right to refuse entry?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel bear killed a human on this tree in true historic fact.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a section of Garden of the Gods called Cougar Canyon where I ran into a mountain lion.

I was like 30 then, so that story should have been much sexier.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bears aren't always friendly, don't you know?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

azpenguin: Bear spray is better than a gun. It WILL stop the bear, you don't have to be a perfect shot, and the bear gets to live (and also learns "hey, I should probably stay away from humans.") If you take a handgun into grizzly bear country, make sure to file down the front sight nice and flat. That way it won't hurt as much when the bear shoves it up your a**.


I carry both so that if the bear spray doesn't work, I can put what's left of me out of its misery.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So even though we killed everything else the bears keep coming back becasuse  they are bears?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

little big man: I carry both so that if the bear spray doesn't work, I can put what's left of me out of its misery.


Just hope the grizzly doesn't start by mauling both of your arms.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only grizzlies in these parts are on the state flag

/We got wimpy black bear around here
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thanks paywall
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, for those of us unwilling to drop our ad blocker for a site that had 3 pop-ups WITH the ad blocker, what was the name of the creek?
 
