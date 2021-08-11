 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "ARR-eh-Gone". " Ory-GUN"   (pamplinmedia.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Multnomah County, Oregon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies, Lonnie Leroy Sahm, Warrant, Firearm, search warrant, number of illegal guns  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder what they were afraid of.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My god. The poor guns
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


//this should be a fun story to follow
/// fingingouttus maximus
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Wonder what they were afraid of.


Considering the deputies also found meth.... Coloring books?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OR-eh-GONN, was how I learned to pronounce it.  When I lived in Washington State, people made such fun of me...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OR-eh-GONN, was how I learned to pronounce it.  When I lived in Washington State, people made such fun of me...


*points and laughs*

It's okay. I pronounce it POO-keepsie. On purpose though.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OR-eh-GONN, was how I learned to pronounce it.  When I lived in Washington State, people made such fun of me...


And some people in Washington, such as my former MIL, say Warshington. No idea why.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ORE-ih-ginn
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How very Gresham
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
O'Reagan.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The "Oregunian" stickers are pretty common around these parts. Always with a picture of an AR-15, not a shotgun or rifle that would actually be useful.
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: Benevolent Misanthrope: OR-eh-GONN, was how I learned to pronounce it.  When I lived in Washington State, people made such fun of me...

*points and laughs*

It's okay. I pronounce it POO-keepsie. On purpose though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are only two syllables. Oar-gun. It's not complicated.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Benevolent Misanthrope: OR-eh-GONN, was how I learned to pronounce it.  When I lived in Washington State, people made such fun of me...

And some people in Washington, such as my former MIL, say Warshington. No idea why.


Washingtonian here. I think the "warsh" thing is a sign of someone transplanted from Texas or farther east. I've heard it from Texans, and from rural New York Staters.
 
culebra
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical Oregon hillbilly. How many crates of "Calvin Peeing on Kate Brown's Name" window decals did they find?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OR-eh-GONN, was how I learned to pronounce it.  When I lived in Washington State, people made such fun of me...


It's OREy-gun. In the West, saying anything else identifies you as an outsider the same way sayin "neh-VAH-duh" does.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowjack: There are only two syllables. Oar-gun. It's not complicated.


This.  I was clearly and firmly educated on this point when I started dating a girl from Monmouth.

/her brother-in-law from Eugene asked me if I was a "tree-spiking hippy"
//I said no, and we went fishing
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Orygun!

That's been a freaking bumpersticker for decades.

Some of the Valley weirdos may silently skip the middle syllable though.  :)
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: snowjack: There are only two syllables. Oar-gun. It's not complicated.

This.  I was clearly and firmly educated on this point when I started dating a girl from Monmouth.

/her brother-in-law from Eugene asked me if I was a "tree-spiking hippy"
//I said no, and we went fishing


There's a Monmouth in Oregon?  Or did you mean Monmouth university?

I was told that anyone who says ore-gone is a moron because it's not gone, it's still right there.  So pronounce it correctly, dummy!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: There's a Monmouth in Oregon?  Or did you mean Monmouth university?


Monmouth Oregon is home to Western Oregon University.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Orygun!

That's been a freaking bumpersticker for decades.

Some of the Valley weirdos may silently skip the middle syllable though.  :)


Yeah, the same type of people who in the state to north of Oregon pronounce their state name as "warsh-ing-ton."
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God Gresham is a shiathole.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For reference former New York Giants TE Kevin Boss went to school there.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: bughunter: snowjack: There are only two syllables. Oar-gun. It's not complicated.

This.  I was clearly and firmly educated on this point when I started dating a girl from Monmouth.

/her brother-in-law from Eugene asked me if I was a "tree-spiking hippy"
//I said no, and we went fishing.

There's a Monmouth in Oregon?  Or did you mean Monmouth university?

I was told that anyone who says ore-gone is a moron because it's not gone, it's still right there.  So pronounce it correctly, dummy!


Monmouth, Oregon.   Western Oregon College(I guess University now, though it's been called a number of things over the years).   Was also the only dry town in Oregon until about 20 years ago.  It's in the Valley, west of Salem.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
337 guns and some meth? So which poltab regular will be absent for a while?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: ViolentEastCoastCity: bughunter: snowjack: There are only two syllables. Oar-gun. It's not complicated.

This.  I was clearly and firmly educated on this point when I started dating a girl from Monmouth.

/her brother-in-law from Eugene asked me if I was a "tree-spiking hippy"
//I said no, and we went fishing.

There's a Monmouth in Oregon?  Or did you mean Monmouth university?

I was told that anyone who says ore-gone is a moron because it's not gone, it's still right there.  So pronounce it correctly, dummy!

Monmouth, Oregon.   Western Oregon College(I guess University now, though it's been called a number of things over the years).   Was also the only dry town in Oregon until about 20 years ago.  It's in the Valley, west of Salem.


And it's right next to Dallas.

Yeah.  None of my jokes about that were well received, either.
 
