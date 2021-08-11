 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   When the A&P mechanic says "don't fly this plane", it's not just friendly advice   (yahoo.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Air safety, National Transportation Safety Board, Skylark Field Airport, preliminary report, small aircraft, Central Texas, Internal combustion engine, Ther NTSB  
•       •       •

1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He watched a YouTube video by a guy who says metal particles are fake.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?


I personally only trust Safeway mechanics.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The NTSB said test results on the metal particles were still pending.

I'm all about being thorough, but I think they can leave early Friday with this one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

toddalmighty: JulieAzel626: Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?

I personally only trust Safeway mechanics.


I use Publix mechanics. Because wrenching is a pleasure.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He killed a perfectly good airplane.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.


The Comanche I owned had every filter ever taken off of it sent immediately to analysis.
The one time metal was found in the oil was the first engine overhaul.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.


Apparently, the mechanic let the pilot fly the plane back to its home airfield ~20 mi. away and assumed the plane would stay there until it was repaired. That wasn't the case and the plane crashed two days later while it was flying back from an airport ~95 mi. from its home airfield. Yeah, the mechanic is likely farked due to a clear miscommunication. I assume the pilot thought since he was allowed to fly the plane back to its home airfield, the airplane was still airworthy, while the mechanic thought it was going to be grounded for repairs at its home airfield.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An ongoing bullshiat report that was taken care of, I thought, pops into the inbox right as I am about to log off.
Not today Satan.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I posted this... not even in the wrong thread, this was for a chat.
Today has been fun.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the damn thing threw a rod mid-flight:

https://t.co/Ub9WUErRB7?amp=1
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Looks like the damn thing threw a rod mid-flight:

https://t.co/Ub9WUErRB7?amp=1


Yeesh, that all sounds not so fun.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once riding an old Italian motor scooter and I heard a "ting" sound as I was riding. I was only a couple blocks from home, I thought I could make it... A piston seize at speed is no joke. Consequences for me were different, but a lesson was learned, listen to your machine, listen to your mechanic and listen to that voice in your head that screams no.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We found metal in your oil"
The $29.99 oil change special at the local shady auto shop.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eh, what the fark does the ground pounder know, he ain't a pilot! I know my plane!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Looks like the damn thing threw a rod mid-flight:

https://t.co/Ub9WUErRB7?amp=1


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


How the mighty have fallen
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's all ball bearings nowadays.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We need to send that mechanic to Miami to start his new job inspecting condos.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.


I know nothing about this, can aircraft mechanics ground privately owned planes? Is it a federal, state or airport rule?
 
aremmes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?


Well, they definitely won't seek a second opinion from the Piggly Wiggly mechanic. That guy's a pig.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aremmes: JulieAzel626: Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?

Well, they definitely won't seek a second opinion from the Piggly Wiggly mechanic. That guy's a pig.


And pigs can't fly.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.

I know nothing about this, can aircraft mechanics ground privately owned planes? Is it a federal, state or airport rule?


Yup. Federal regulation. I'm an inspector as well as an A&P so I can get myself in more trouble.
 
solobarik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: An ongoing bullshiat report that was taken care of, I thought, pops into the inbox right as I am about to log off.
Not today Satan.


Dude, that was brilliant
 
Klyukva
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkertopc: riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.

I know nothing about this, can aircraft mechanics ground privately owned planes?


No. It's illegal to fly a plane that isn't airworthy but the pilot in command is the one who bears ultimate responsibility for making that determination. The most the mechanic can do is record his objection in the logbook.

That isn't to say that someone won't try. It's also illegal to steal your drunk friend's car keys but people do that too. People sometimes violate laws when they think following the law could result in people dying.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Why is a grocery clerk inspecting airplanes? That is what I want to know.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: aremmes: JulieAzel626: Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?

Well, they definitely won't seek a second opinion from the Piggly Wiggly mechanic. That guy's a pig.

And pigs can't fly.


Evidently this "Piggi" couldn't fly.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D "Piggi"
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

riffraff: talkertopc: riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.

I know nothing about this, can aircraft mechanics ground privately owned planes? Is it a federal, state or airport rule?

Yup. Federal regulation. I'm an inspector as well as an A&P so I can get myself in more trouble.


Here's a citation for my claim to the contrary, also written by an A&P using his real name:

Any A&P who withholds his signature from an aircraft's maintenance records (or even threatens to do so) is acting improperly and in contravention of the federal aviation regulations. The regs do not permit any mechanic or shop to ground an aircraft or hold it hostage in this fashion.

You might well be asking yourself, How can this be? Doesn't a mechanic have the right to decide whether he is comfortable signing off a maintenance logbook entry approving an aircraft for return to service? Surely a mechanic is not compelled to sign off an aircraft that he doesn't consider airworthy. If a mechanic didn't have that discretion, wouldn't his signature become meaningless?

Indeed, this is such a confusing issue that it confounds plenty of A&Ps. But the FARs are clear and unambiguous on this point: If a mechanic works on your aircraft, he is required to make and sign a logbook entry documenting his work. That's true whether or not the mechanic believes your aircraft is airworthy.

...

In short, a mechanic performing a required inspection (e.g., annual or 100-hour) is always required to make and sign a logbook entry memorializing the inspection, but he may sign off the aircraft as either airworthy or unairworthy. If he signs it off as airworthy, he approves it for immediate return to service. If he signs it off as unairworthy, he gives the owner a list of discrepancies to be corrected. Either way, his job is done.
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Klyukva: riffraff: talkertopc: riffraff: We always cut the filters on aircraft oil changes and send in oil samples for analysis regardless. Fast way to know if you're about to spin a bearing, etc. Mechanic is in trouble if he returned the aircraft to service.

I know nothing about this, can aircraft mechanics ground privately owned planes? Is it a federal, state or airport rule?

Yup. Federal regulation. I'm an inspector as well as an A&P so I can get myself in more trouble.

Here's a citation for my claim to the contrary, also written by an A&P using his real name:

Any A&P who withholds his signature from an aircraft's maintenance records (or even threatens to do so) is acting improperly and in contravention of the federal aviation regulations. The regs do not permit any mechanic or shop to ground an aircraft or hold it hostage in this fashion.

You might well be asking yourself, How can this be? Doesn't a mechanic have the right to decide whether he is comfortable signing off a maintenance logbook entry approving an aircraft for return to service? Surely a mechanic is not compelled to sign off an aircraft that he doesn't consider airworthy. If a mechanic didn't have that discretion, wouldn't his signature become meaningless?

Indeed, this is such a confusing issue that it confounds plenty of A&Ps. But the FARs are clear and unambiguous on this point: If a mechanic works on your aircraft, he is required to make and sign a logbook entry documenting his work. That's true whether or not the mechanic believes your aircraft is airworthy.

...

In short, a mechanic performing a required inspection (e.g., annual or 100-hour) is always required to make and sign a logbook entry memorializing the inspection, but he may sign off the aircraft as either airworthy or unairworthy. If he signs it off as airworthy, he approves it for immediate return to service. If he signs it off as unairworthy, he gives the owner a list of discrepancies to be corrected. Either way, his job is done.


IF the mechanic or IA signed off the work and marked the airplane as airworthy then the crash is partially on the mechanic, correct? The other portion being on the pilot for not ensuring their aircraft was airworthy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: puffy999: aremmes: JulieAzel626: Have they sought a second opinion from the Winn-Dixie mechanic?

Well, they definitely won't seek a second opinion from the Piggly Wiggly mechanic. That guy's a pig.

And pigs can't fly.

Evidently this "Piggi" couldn't fly.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Focke-Wulf Piaggio FWP-149D "Piggi"


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

revrendjim: He watched a YouTube video by a guy who says metal particles are fake.


See, filters don't work!

That plane crashed *with* metal particles in its system, not *because* of them.

Mechanic should have added zinc and vitamin D to the oil.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.