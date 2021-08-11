 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   Are you shiatting me?   (kansascity.com) divider line
37
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1052 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 8:52 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
well

that's pretty sh*tty
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is well known that these pits displace oxygen with methane and kill people. Why did the three brothers not know this?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a crappy way to go.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Something doesn't smell right about this story.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hyperbole. Article says "passed out", truth may be they were just pooped.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Which ones?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We've had basically this exact story on Fark before, at least once - broken pump, person goes in to fix and passes out, person goes in to rescue them, passes out, etc.

Working with a massive tank of liquified shiat seems like enough of a specialized occupation that you'd think they'd be familiar with arguably the best-known associated hazard.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ruudbob: It is well known that these pits displace oxygen with methane and kill people. Why did the three brothers not know this?


Never underestimate the power of oxygen voids to kill the stupid or reckless.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who is going to run the family milk parlor now?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ruudbob: It is well known that these pits displace oxygen with methane and kill people. Why did the three brothers not know this?


Facebook said the sh*t pit was the safest place to avoid COVID?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's always in 3's. Jesus was 33 when he died.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ed, Edd, and Eddy finally met their demise.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RIP Larry, Darryl, and Darryl
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess they were just tired if that crap.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The real stupidity doesn't start until feed lot owners decide to build the great pyramid with it, only to find out that it's a lot more exothermal than they realized.
 
dywed88
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This happens on a pretty regular basis.

And the multiple deaths is also not unusual  There is a good chance one guy got into the pit due to an accident or stupidity and the others went in to save him.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Absolutely horrible, I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.

Living in Ohio, I mean.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
grim
 
GreenSun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was hoping it would feature someone eaten by a hippo and he survived and recorded himself being shat out.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am glad that the website decided to use royalty free imagery from Getty rather than showing photos of the actual manure pit.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Manure pit... so, Oklahoma?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One went in to save the first, don't rinse, repeat..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ruudbob: It is well known that these pits displace oxygen with methane and kill people. Why did the three brothers not know this?


First time I'm hearing this.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They no longer have to live in Ohio tho.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: RIP Larry, Darryl, and Darryl


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not even once.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: We've had basically this exact story on Fark before, at least once - broken pump, person goes in to fix and passes out, person goes in to rescue them, passes out, etc.

Working with a massive tank of liquified shiat seems like enough of a specialized occupation that you'd think they'd be familiar with arguably the best-known associated hazard.


I didn't know bologna is cancerous when burt, for 30 years. Leaned it in college.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: We've had basically this exact story on Fark before, at least once - broken pump, person goes in to fix and passes out, person goes in to rescue them, passes out, etc.

Working with a massive tank of liquified shiat seems like enough of a specialized occupation that you'd think they'd be familiar with arguably the best-known associated hazard.


This, very much.

Plus pumps in shiat pits are *supposed* to be removable without sending a person into the pit.

Disconnect a union or two, pull the electric, and pop it out with the lifting cable.

Hell, that's the way most places do it on clean water pumps so you don't have to bring in a second pump to dewater the sump if the main pump fails.

$100 in parts and some foresight prevents this.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are there any fark.com doctors, scientists, or... gas enthusiasts(?) who can tell me if they would've been aware, before they reached unconsciousness, of the fact that they were about to die in a tank of shiat? Either aware for awhile (due to significantly affecting physical ability to retreat), or just as they were falling over and going grey.

At first, I wanted to make a Darwin comment. But of the people who I believe deserve to be aware that they are literally dying in shiat, 3 random farmers in Ohio - yes, even though they were Ohioans - are going to be pretty far down the list. So in the end, I hope they weren't aware.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How sad. Sorry I read that.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: We've had basically this exact story on Fark before, at least once - broken pump, person goes in to fix and passes out, person goes in to rescue them, passes out, etc.

Working with a massive tank of liquified shiat seems like enough of a specialized occupation that you'd think they'd be familiar with arguably the best-known associated hazard.


It seems like the one(s) outside the pit first made a phone call to emergency services before going in themselves to try to rescue the one(s) inside. The decision to go in was risky but was not necessarily irrational. If help will arrive too late to save them if they fall unconscious trying to save their brother, then help is also arriving too late to save their brother and the only chance of him living is if they go in.
 
sniderman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Theeng: ruudbob: It is well known that these pits displace oxygen with methane and kill people. Why did the three brothers not know this?

Never underestimate the power of oxygen voids to kill the stupid or reckless.


But enough about COVID-19...
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image image 360x284]

Not even once.


If that was Woodstock II, apparently the "mud" was also the spilling of a bunch of porta-pottys that were upended.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One brother shy of being a CSNY song.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.