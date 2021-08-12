 Skip to content
 
(Wales Online)   Archbishop of York demands that Wales start singing "God Save the Queen" in sports events instead of the national anthem   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Oh that's right; we forgot to destroy the C of E and kill all their popinjays."  (In Welsh)
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deal

Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
Youtube 02D2T3wGCYg
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oni fydd unrhyw un yn ein gwaredu o'r treisiwr plant meddlesome hwn?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm confused, who is this asshole and why does he think he has any power over which anthem anyone sings?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whidbey: I'm confused, who is this asshole and why does he think he has any power over which anthem anyone sings?


The Archbishop of York is one of the two most powerful leaders on the Church of England.  Technically, the monarch is the most powerful person in the Church of England because it was created specifically as their own personal play-toy; and practically, the Archbishop of Canterbury is orders of magnitude more powerful, but the Archbishop of York runs around like an overexcited terrier, yapping and pissing on everything, but the farker is too damned small and fast for anyone to boot the little shiat into low Earth orbit, so he keeps claiming to be all that and a bag of chips.  That is a concise explanation as to who he is and why he thinks anyone gives a fark what he says outside of a handful of Yorkist Nationalists (and, yes, those exist).
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


(and that's the last thing I remember before the lights went out)
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mae eich barn yr un mor bwysig â Rhech capel, Pric gwirion.

/doesn't translate exactly into English - something on the lines of, "We don't care what you think, asshole."
//Literally, "Your opinion is as important as a chapel fart, you idiotic prick."
///Rhech capel (chapel fart) is an old expression for a silent fart, meaning the most insignificant thing imaginable.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Therion: [th.bing.com image 474x292]

(and that's the last thing I remember before the lights went out)


Well if we're posting Welsh girls...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is going to lead to reams of confusingly spelled "Letters to the Editor"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: whidbey: I'm confused, who is this asshole and why does he think he has any power over which anthem anyone sings?

The Archbishop of York is one of the two most powerful leaders on the Church of England.  Technically, the monarch is the most powerful person in the Church of England because it was created specifically as their own personal play-toy; and practically, the Archbishop of Canterbury is orders of magnitude more powerful, but the Archbishop of York runs around like an overexcited terrier, yapping and pissing on everything, but the farker is too damned small and fast for anyone to boot the little shiat into low Earth orbit, so he keeps claiming to be all that and a bag of chips.  That is a concise explanation as to who he is and why he thinks anyone gives a fark what he says outside of a handful of Yorkist Nationalists (and, yes, those exist).


That is the best explanation I've seen yet.  Do Wells & Bath next!

And yeah - Yorkist Nationalists.  Jesus.  I swear, people in England 1000 years from now will be defending Richard III and longing for the f*cking Plantagenets to get back on the throne.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That is the best explanation I've seen yet.  Do Wells & Bath next!


Already been done: Eating babies and taking bribes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure Wales can tell the archbishop to pound sand
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...in the original Scottish.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should sing "My Country, 'Tis of Thee".
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't know humans can understand Wales songs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
God save our flaming queen.:.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: phalamir: whidbey: I'm confused, who is this asshole and why does he think he has any power over which anthem anyone sings?

The Archbishop of York is one of the two most powerful leaders on the Church of England.  Technically, the monarch is the most powerful person in the Church of England because it was created specifically as their own personal play-toy; and practically, the Archbishop of Canterbury is orders of magnitude more powerful, but the Archbishop of York runs around like an overexcited terrier, yapping and pissing on everything, but the farker is too damned small and fast for anyone to boot the little shiat into low Earth orbit, so he keeps claiming to be all that and a bag of chips.  That is a concise explanation as to who he is and why he thinks anyone gives a fark what he says outside of a handful of Yorkist Nationalists (and, yes, those exist).

That is the best explanation I've seen yet.  Do Wells & Bath next!

And yeah - Yorkist Nationalists.  Jesus.  I swear, people in England 1000 years from now will be defending Richard III and longing for the f*cking Plantagenets to get back on the throne.


In fairness Richard was framed up by his enemies and used as an example of what would happen if the nation strayed from the safety of the Tudors.  If the same people were all up in arms about defending Edward IV then by all means...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pric pwdin.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He means it, man!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"You have your choice: cake or death!"
 
