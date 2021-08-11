 Skip to content
(NBC News)   FDA poised to approve third dose of vaccine for people who are immunocompromised, in need of a badass origin story   (nbcnews.com) divider line
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
s'Ok with me
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Amateurs. I have two Pfizer vaccines (correct spacing. Last one was 4 months ago). Getting Moderna first shot Friday.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sinovac and double Sputnik!
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sweet news. I thinknive been slightly in denial about how low the effectiveness of double dose is in immunocomprimised peeps like but. But happily everyone around me is vaccinated...

Except the kids...

Who start school in sept...
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gonna get my pfizer tomorrow on top of my two Moderna. I just want my immune system getting all the practice it can.
 
