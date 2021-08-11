 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Not tonight dear, I have a headache
    More: Dumbass, Domestic violence, Wife, English-language films, Gender, Marriage, 30-year-old Fayetteville man, Arkansas man, Husband  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sharia law.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is he not charged with attempted murder
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: Why is he not charged with attempted murder


It's Arkansas.

The man was in jail on suspicion of domestic battering and tampering with physical evidence.

See? Just a li'l dust-up between the two. He's sorry, I'm sure, just as I'm sure he'll never do it again.

/s
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all queda
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"the reason he shot her was because he wanted her out of his life"

Pretty sure that's going to be the case now.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
More accurately, "Not tonight dear, YOU have a headache."
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arkansas foreplay
 
Robinfro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Y'all can RTFA? Must be nice. Yahoo stopped working for me a few days ago after updating my browser & ad blockers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bowen: Sharia law.


I prefer Shania Law. Much more pleasant.

legacyfoodhall.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And a small detail in this to be sure, but enjoy not legally owning a gun again.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Violent assholes get so indignant when you insinuate that they're violent assholes, seek to prove you're mistaken about them by committing act of violence against you.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Y'all can RTFA? Must be nice. Yahoo stopped working for me a few days ago after updating my browser & ad blockers.


Hmm, I could read it...

...I should update my ad blocker
 
Pincy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's funny, my wife is usually the one shooting the gun.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: Bowen: Sharia law.

I prefer Shania Law. Much more pleasant.

[legacyfoodhall.com image 850x473]


I Want to Ride on Shania's Train
Youtube lpV9601MFgY
 
