(Fox News)   Username checks out   (foxnews.com)
19
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why didn't the eagles just return the rings?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No it does not check out

A goldsmith is a smith who uses gold, not someone who goes searching for other peoples shiat.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys tried to lose some seriously ugly man jewelry on the beach, and this bastard ruined their plan.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Luckyasfvk?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He then decided to buy his own metal detector and joined the Sussex Metal Detecting Club and Peaky Finders group, according to SWNS.

*snerk*
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: No it does not check out

A goldsmith is a smith who uses gold, not someone who goes searching for other peoples shiat.


So he should change his name to Matt Metaldetectorist?
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why didn't the eagles just return the rings?


Reasons!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why didn't the eagles just return the rings?


pm1.narvii.comView Full Size


These things were flying around and probably think eagle is tasty.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: No it does not check out

A goldsmith is a smith who uses gold, not someone who goes searching for other peoples shiat.


Sounds like it's a good time to buy gold.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.oglaf.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He lucked upon a gravity well of Charisma
 
Negligible
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Any sign of those arseholes Simon and Garfunkel?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Big whoop.

It's not like it's water divination, you know.

He went looking - but the (nonmagical) TOOL found them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Might be too smart of a show for Farkers but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: No it does not check out

A goldsmith is a smith who uses gold, not someone who goes searching for other peoples shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes Subby, yes it does.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thing is, if you've already laid out a search pattern, you don't quit detecting when you found what you came for. Keep going, you've already put in the effort of getting set up.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I lost my wedding ring in the snow of a soccer field in Incline Village NV.

We were on vacation there, and I took my 3-year old son out to make a snowman in fresh snow.  The damn thing slid off my frigid, shrunken finger and flew behind me.

The gold in our wedding rings is from our fathers' rings, combined and made into a pair.  I was as determined to NOT just call it a loss as I have ever been about anything in my life.  I started methodically clearing the snow in the area where I thought it landed, panning the snow in a sled like an archaeologist.

THREE HOURS later, I had cleared and sifted an area of snow about 5x5 meters and still not found the fkkg ring.  The entire time, the principles of metal detection were in the back of my mind (I'm an electronics engineer, and I actually built one in high school...)

mrs bughunter came down, saw my fruitless efforts and my sunburn, and said, "Why don't you just go buy a metal detector?"  (There was a Radio Shack about half a mile away.  Was.)

"Umm... shiat."  D'oh!Facepalm.  "I should have thought of that while I was designing one in my  head!"

20 minutes and $80 later, I found the ring about 5 more meters outside my perfectly groomed square of snow-cleared grass, in the last direction I would have thought to look.  I would have been there another 12 hours digging.

No regrets.  And my son had a brand new kid-sized metal detector that we took to Mexico and used to find dozens of devalued coins (and one earring) on the beaches of Los Cabos.

/csb
//there's probably still a 5x5 meter square of faintly discolored grass there
 
