(Fark)   "One thing that helps is to give myself permission to write badly." -Lawrence Block. Hah, you need permission for that? Some of us just do it regardless. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Permissive Edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of in limbo at the moment. I'm stuck in a hotel, while contractors tear up my house (thanks, leaky bathroom! I wanted a new floor anyway!) and trying to work on a rickety table while sitting in a rickety chair while small rickety children keep running back and forth in the hallway behind me. At least I assume they're rickety, every so often one of them seems to fall down and hurt themselves before getting back up and running some more. I dunno how that works.

Like the headline quote, I managed to get my entry done for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology basically by accepting that it was going to be garbage.  Sometime around 5PM on that Saturday I said fark it, it may be trash, but it'll be FINISHED trash and just hammered out an ending. On edit* I'll probably clean up some of the leftover plot bits I ended up with that I didn't use in the finale, but surprisingly the first readers have not responded with what I expected, namely confusion.  "Did you actually . . . mean . . . to write this?" is what I kind of what I thought the reaction would be.  So far, it hasn't, so maybe this is just another case of me being terrible at judging my own work.

Anyway, I guess there's a few morals here: 1) it's okay to fail, so long as you try, and 2) if I hadn't put off writing the thing for so long I wouldn't have been stuck doing it right before the deadline.

Eh, I'm sure I'll do better next year.

NARRATOR: He won't.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're taking a few weeks to go through and read every entry, and once we have that done, we'll come up with a list of which stories are going to be selected for the anthology.  Once that happens, I'll email everyone who submitted to let them know.  Stay tuned!

* Remember, if you've submitted an entry, you can still make edits to it!  Just send me what you want changed, and I'll update the docs here accordingly.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know exactly how you feel, Toraque. I have had a scorching case of writer's block (aka discouragement and lack of confidence) for several months. Everything I wrote was crap. At least, I thought so. I haven't written much of anything in all that time. A few days ago, I tried again, and I'm finally starting to feel comfortable with writing again. I wonder if this is Covid fatigue? I know many writers having a hard time due to Covid, cabin fever, and too much isolation. Don't be too hard on yourself. I saved this image, and I thought it was perfect for this week's Fark Writer's Thread.

Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave myself permission not to write if I don't want to when I was a child... I've never regretted it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It helps if you read the manual first.

ladyfortuna
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Writing and my other hobbies do not pay my bills, therefore they are always in the background lurking...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lawrence (Larry) Block is a magnificent writer, and his books on writing are excellent, even if you can't do it that way. I especially like Keller, his stamp-collecting hit man.

I met him at a book-signing and asked him if his novel "The Specialists" was the origin of the "A-Team" TV show, which has the white van and the same characters. It's really identical, and he wasn't credited. Did they steal this from you? He was uncomfortable for a second and said that the general opinion was that it was, but his lawyer said that suing wasn't worth the trouble, and I told him I agreed.

/it's better to keep writing
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I know exactly how you feel, Toraque. I have had a scorching case of writer's block (aka discouragement and lack of confidence) for several months. Everything I wrote was crap. At least, I thought so. I haven't written much of anything in all that time. A few days ago, I tried again, and I'm finally starting to feel comfortable with writing again. I wonder if this is Covid fatigue? I know many writers having a hard time due to Covid, cabin fever, and too much isolation. Don't be too hard on yourself. I saved this image, and I thought it was perfect for this week's Fark Writer's Thread.

Got a question about this whole first draft second draft thing.... I've been writing this damned novel for seven years, and I've read, reread, and edited the first 5, then 10, then 20, then 35 chapters until I am sick of them. The first half of the book is polished to a gleam. Does all that editing still only count as first draft until the whole think is finished... and I start going over the whole thing yet again?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many writers view the first draft as garbage, and they expect it to be. But it gets the story finished so you can see the structure, the flow of the story, and then you can start rewriting it, fixing what needs to be fixed and making it great.
The worst thing you can do is write five or ten pages and then think they're rubbish and start rewriting them. You'll end up a month later still on ten pages, but that you've rewritten twenty times.
Start writing, if you come up with great dialogue and a fantastic scene then great. If you can't then write the scene with on the nose dialogue that just gets the scene over with and move on to the next scene.
Finish the whole thing.
Chances are even those great scenes you'll have to rewrite to make the story work. But you will never know that until you finish the whole thing.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Counterpoint:  I find it helps to start a writing session by rewriting what i wrote in the days before.  The concrete improvements make me feel like I've got some measure of control over the thing and I can usually springboard from that into the current day's writing without any 'seems' between the two.  Consequently, I've been told many times that people started reading something of mine before bed, thinking they'll put it down when they get to a natural stopping point, and then wind up reading the whole thing and hating me at 3:00 in the morning.

As I frequently hate myself and my writing at 3:00 in the morning, I feel like it gives us something in common.

To be fair, these aren't large-scale rewrites.  Just 'that line could be tighter, that intro could be described better, that's not how you spell definitely...'  Little 'I know what I'm doing' moments to stave off the big 'I have no idea what I'm doing'  dread.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I don't want to hear it.  This is where I've been for the last week.

Know how much writing I've done?

Zero.  None.  No writing.

And damn little work.

Life is hard sometimes.

/ Not one of those times....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Got a question about this whole first draft second draft thing.... I've been writing this damned novel for seven years, and I've read, reread, and edited the first 5, then 10, then 20, then 35 chapters until I am sick of them. The first half of the book is polished to a gleam. Does all that editing still only count as first draft until the whole think is finished... and I start going over the whole thing yet again?

Got a question about this whole first draft second draft thing.... I've been writing this damned novel for seven years, and I've read, reread, and edited the first 5, then 10, then 20, then 35 chapters until I am sick of them. The first half of the book is polished to a gleam. Does all that editing still only count as first draft until the whole think is finished... and I start going over the whole thing yet again?


"A work of art is never finished. It is merely abandoned." ― E. M. Forster

I'd say that having the first part as perfect as you can get it is the most important thing.  If you can hook the reader in long enough to read halfway through, most likely they'll finish it. Obviously getting the entire thing perfect is ideal, but ideal never seems to happen in reality.  For what it's worth I also have a novel that's ~8 years of occasional rewriting that I haven't published or abandoned, so I know how that goes.

As far as terminology goes, I think 'first draft' just means 'I managed to finish the goddamn thing and walked away from it.' Stephen says he writes something, then puts it away and doesn't look at it again for six months. Most writers probably aren't that cut and dried, but I don't think there are any hard and fast rules about what counts for Draft X. The goal is to end up with something that either you're happy enough with, or that you can in good conscience send off to agents or self-publish. What 'enough' means is up to you.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Got a question about this whole first draft second draft thing.... I've been writing this damned novel for seven years, and I've read, reread, and edited the first 5, then 10, then 20, then 35 chapters until I am sick of them. The first half of the book is polished to a gleam. Does all that editing still only count as first draft until the whole think is finished... and I start going over the whole thing yet again?

Got a question about this whole first draft second draft thing.... I've been writing this damned novel for seven years, and I've read, reread, and edited the first 5, then 10, then 20, then 35 chapters until I am sick of them. The first half of the book is polished to a gleam. Does all that editing still only count as first draft until the whole think is finished... and I start going over the whole thing yet again?


I can't remember who said it - it might have been Joe Lansdale, but don't quote me on that - but he recommends you not edit as you write since you will never finish the book. I used to edit as I wrote, which was one of my forms of procrastination. Now, I write a chapter and then continue with the next chapter rather than edit what I've already written. I'll keep writing even if I think it's crap. It usually isn't. I can always go back and edit/tighten up, but the main thing for me is to finish the book first. That's the first draft. Then I edit. That's the second draft and sometimes third draft. It sounds like the first part of your book is probably fine and it is a first draft in my opinion. You just have to put aside the editing and finish the rest of your book first.
 
