(Military.com)   US Air Force to allow scalp tattoos, transparent piercing retainers, and putting hands in pockets [Clarification: Your hands in your own pockets]   (military.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Allow hands in pockets WHILE in uniform?!?

Man, stuff has gone to Hell since I was active duty. In my day, if you had your hands in your pockets, you were accused of playing pocket pool. And that's against the UCMJ.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Desperation.....
A new cologne by USAF.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Allow hands in pockets WHILE in uniform?!?

Man, stuff has gone to Hell since I was active duty. In my day, if you had your hands in your pockets, you were accused of playing pocket pool. And that's against the UCMJ.


Hands in pockets while in uniform was called 'wearing Air Force gloves' when I was in, decades ago now.
 
doofusgumby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why back in my day in the USAF, you'd get a article 15 for hands in pockets during a blizzard for violating regulations as printed in 35-10.  Onions on belts were also forbidden DAGNABBIT.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Office Space - Friday is Hawaiian Shirt Day
Youtube 8p8Ni1sXBLk
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Allow hands in pockets WHILE in uniform?!?

Man, stuff has gone to Hell since I was active duty. In my day, if you had your hands in your pockets, you were accused of playing pocket pool. And that's against the UCMJ.


I hear you!  I'm surprised they aren't all sporting goatees nowadays;.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Allow hands in pockets WHILE in uniform?!?

Man, stuff has gone to Hell since I was active duty. In my day, if you had your hands in your pockets, you were accused of playing pocket pool. And that's against the UCMJ.


ONLY WHILE WALKING OR STANDING!

Alanis Morissette approves

/ as long as the other one is hailing a taxi cab
 
schubie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So is the Air Force harder to staff than a White Castle?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...in the snow, up hills, both way, with hands out of pockets.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got my hands in my pocket
and my finger on the TRIGGER
My posse's getting big,
and my posse's getting BIGGER
Some voices got treble,
some voices got BASS
We can wear plastic spacers
In our piercings ON BASE
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Piercings, scalp tattoos, that's all fine, but what's this malarkey about putting your hands in your pockets?!
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did they run out of Machine Guns?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Left Ball in the Corner Pocket: How to Survive the Chair Force.
 
