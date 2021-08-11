 Skip to content
 
(Some Former Hospitals)   While Florida and Texass are floridaing and texassing as fast as they can to see who can kill more of their people, Mississippi coughs out a "Hold muh beer, y'all"   (mississippifreepress.org) divider line
solokumba
5 hours ago  
Keep it up GQP. Die on that social distancing mask hill.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
3 hours ago  
This is heartbreaking.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
3 hours ago  

redsquid
49 minutes ago  
I left Florida and moved to New England 2.5 years ago.
BEST DECISION EVER!
 
frankb00th
48 minutes ago  

Thousand yard stare, covid edition. That poor girl has seen too much.
 
BafflerMeal
46 minutes ago  

Thousand yard stare, covid edition. That poor girl has seen too much.


Well she shouldn't have worn all that eye makeup.
 
drayno76
44 minutes ago  

Thousand yard stare, covid edition. That poor girl has seen too much.


I've been to the doctor twice since the pandemic began, both times for my annual physical. She's aged 30 years in the last 18 months. They've basically been living in a MASH unit for a year and a half with no RnR trips to Tokyo.
 
Shaggy_C
41 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: This is heartbreaking.


Why? The people in this state wanted no masks, no shutdown, and no vaccine. They're getting to see what true freedom looks like. It's not heartbreaking, it's beautiful 🦅🗽🇺🇸
 
trerro
39 minutes ago  

Children can't vaccinate yet, and they're dying when the GQP infects them too, at a high enough rate that the pediatric hospital is full too FTFA. This isn't just the antivaxxers killing themselves.
 
Skeleton Man
38 minutes ago  

redsquid: I left Florida and moved to New England 2.5 years ago.
BEST DECISION EVER!


...but it snows there. Frozen water. Falling from the sky.
 
dywed88
35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: GreatGlavinsGhost: This is heartbreaking.

Why? The people in this state wanted no masks, no shutdown, and no vaccine. They're getting to see what true freedom looks like. It's not heartbreaking, it's beautiful 🦅🗽🇺🇸


Many of the people suffering have nothing to do with that.

Kids are certainly not responsible and even if an adult got vaccinated and wears a mask, there is a small chance of infection with serious repercussions.

It is absolutely disgusting that the Federal government is needing to set up field hospitals in the state just to keep some semblance of a functioning hospital system and the state government refuses to take any action.
 
Stibium
34 minutes ago  

dywed88: and the state government refuses to take any action.


Governor left for a GOP fundaraiser, definitely the action of a true alpha.
 
Ivo Shandor
32 minutes ago  
Louisiana is still on top of the per-capita leaderboard.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033
 
itsaback
31 minutes ago  
Friend of mine had a vacation in Florida, her son and his gf aren't feeling good now. Having symptoms.
My wife who is on Oxygen from Covid, was pleading with them to get vaccinations before their trip.
It's just a magnet for the stupid.
 
leeksfromchichis
17 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: This is heartbreaking.


The consequences of letting conservatives do as they please always are.
 
mofa
15 minutes ago  
Mississippi hasn't expanded Medicaid under the ACA yet. I kinda think their system is not functioning the way they want it to not function.
 
frankb00th
12 minutes ago  

I've been to the doctor twice since the pandemic began, both times for my annual physical. She's aged 30 years in the last 18 months. They've basically been living in a MASH unit for a year and a half with no RnR trips to Tokyo.


One of my buddies is a registered nurse and he's starting to worry me. He's becoming ....absent.
 
frankb00th
11 minutes ago  

Well she shouldn't have worn all that eye makeup.


I don't understand your reply.are you saying its fake, a joke, what?
 
Smoking GNU
10 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: redsquid: I left Florida and moved to New England 2.5 years ago.
BEST DECISION EVER!

...but it snows there. Frozen water. Falling from the sky.


Good. Keeps Florida Man away.
 
frankb00th
9 minutes ago  

itsaback: Friend of mine had a vacation in Florida, her son and his gf aren't feeling good now. Having symptoms.
My wife who is on Oxygen from Covid, was pleading with them to get vaccinations before their trip.
It's just a magnet for the stupid.


Oh. I really hope she pulls through. So sorry to hear that.
 
hoohoodilly
3 minutes ago  
The next 3-6 months are going to be hellish. And 99% of every forthcoming death will have been preventable.

My heart goes out not to the unvaccinated (unless they're children), but to the legion of health care workers on the front lines.
 
BafflerMeal
2 minutes ago  

I don't understand your reply.are you saying its fake, a joke, what?


Enh. Was mostly commenting on the other pic with goggles. While these pics can be helpful motivation for the layperson to understand, these right here are misleading as the before-and-after muscle gain pics with changes in lighting, situation, etc...

Comparing her well lit nursing school graduate image to a later "after been working all day" image is a bit misleading. She's also a big social media person. In the pic with goggles (think it's the same woman) it is so ridiculously staged with the extra eyeliner and makeup to smear. No saying that she didn't work that day, but that pic was setup to be manipulative.

/Is an RN
 
