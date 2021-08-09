 Skip to content
(Charlotte Observer)   Looking for ways to make the terrible twos even worse? Just add Glock   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time this happens, and it happens a lot,  the owner of the gun AND whoever's name is on the paper for the house needs to be charged to the fullest extent.

Responsible gun owners my arse.
With freedom comes responsibility. You know, personal responsibility.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So much for a well regulated militia.  This is total clown shoes.  And now this kid?  Jesus.  It's not good starting therapy at age 2.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I learned it from you dad!"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He died free.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I feel terrible for that poor kid, but fark everyone else involved. Our gun humping culture is beyond ridiculous.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure if Dad were still here he'd be terribly proud of his son's aim.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kid should get the electric (high) chair.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like this kid was a gun grabber.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: He died free.


He sure didn't live trying.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure he bled red white and blue.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gun used as intended.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: Every time this happens, and it happens a lot,  the owner of the gun AND whoever's name is on the paper for the house needs to be charged to the fullest extent.

Responsible gun owners my arse.
With freedom comes responsibility. You know, personal responsibility.


And give a pass to the real criminal? Try that toddler as an adult and send him up the river for life.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blender61: Every time this happens, and it happens a lot,  the owner of the gun AND whoever's name is on the paper for the house needs to be charged to the fullest extent.

Responsible gun owners my arse.
With freedom comes responsibility. You know, personal responsibility.


If the pistol was owned by the father (and given the nature of what was described this seems very likely) then I'm not going to hold the grandmother particularly responsible if she wasn't even aware that her son was packing.

Should it pan-out that it was his pistol, his death should be classified as suicide, not homicide.  Because he arguably killed himself.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why this is sad. The toddler shot one of the people responsible for the gun (or not responsible, as the case may be), rather than himself.

Sounds like as happy an ending as we can hope for, really.

I'm really getting tired of the suggestions that I should feel bad when stupid assholes kill themselves due to their own stupidity.

I don't feel bad about it. At all.

FTFA: The .40-caliber Glock handgun "was not properly secured at the time of the shooting," the Gaston Gazette reported.

No shiat, LOL. Thanks for that startling news, Gaston Gazette.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So much for a well regulated militia.  This is total clown shoes.  And now this kid?  Jesus.  It's not good starting therapy at age 2.


I expect that his family simply won't talk about it.  Ever.

But it'll be a real shocker when he looks up his father's name in a decade.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Apparently the kid was not a fan of what they served.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
and you thought you were having a bad day.
 
