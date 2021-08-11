 Skip to content
(San Antonio Express)   City of Kyle asks for all Kyles to be seen   (expressnews.com) divider line
20
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it matter how tall they are?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in one.
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Retelling the Boobies.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does it matter how tall they are?


Only if they're above your shoulder height.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kyle, TX
Hays County
As of Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Confirmed Cases
22,107
4.4% Since last week
Deaths
240
3.8% Since last week

Yes, go gather together Kyles.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zulius: [Fark user image 500x500]
/Retelling the Boobies.


Do you seek Kyle?
 
aperson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

On the news in a couple weeks. "A new study suggest that having the name Kyle increases your risk of catching Covid by up to 50%"
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh that town's poor drywall...
 
Zugswang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're gonna have a run on Monster energy drinks.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Send Larson.  Keep Busch away.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If your first name is Kyle...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...your last name better be Reese.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If your first name is Kyle...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...your last name better be Reese.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They've got a fun balloon festival.

https://pieinthesky.com/

/flew there four years ago
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

icon0fs1n: Oh that town's poor drywall...


There's gonna be a hell of a run on patch kits after this
 
goodncold
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's going to be a sausagefest.

.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't get the done in one, but I want to

First Kyle I thought of was the murdering vigilante 17-year old incel.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
gathering the most Kyles -- spelled that way

The hell, are there people out there named like Kile or Khail or Chaighl?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: gathering the most Kyles -- spelled that way

The hell, are there people out there named like Kile or Khail or Chaighl?


... Or maybe they're just holding off smartasses who say "my birth certificate says Bradley but I pronounce it Kyle, I swear."
 
MacTehKlimed
‘’ less than a minute ago  

king of vegas: I don't get the done in one, but I want to

First Kyle I thought of was the murdering vigilante 17-year old incel.


https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/seen-k​y​le/photos
 
