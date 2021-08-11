 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   China bans karaoke of songs with titles including "I Love Taiwanese Girls," "Fart," "Beijing Hooligans" and "Don't Want to Go to School   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Stupid, Xinhua News Agency, People's Daily, News agency, blacklist of songs, State Council of the People's Republic of China, Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, Crimes, Media of the People's Republic of China  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 5:50 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something grip, something something fingers.

Feckin' Pooh Bear.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow those songs are actually...real.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't want to go to school?  Did the CIA write that one?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know all the lyrics to "6/4/89"...  hold on, there's some angry guys waving little red books at my door.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pornhub titles, imho
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they really cared about their society, they would ban Karaoke.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How about, "I Left My Heart In San Francisco And Was Shot As A Traitor When I Returned To Beijing"?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember back when my friends and I all formed a band, we were 12 and 13... the only song we knew was 'Fart'. Over and over.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Next they'll ban Van Halen's Jump in factory towns.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I remember back when my friends and I all formed a band, we were 12 and 13... the only song we knew was 'Fart'. Over and over.


i bet you guys stunk!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Don't Want to Go to School"

Fun fact: the translation of the title for the film "Risky Business" in China was "Just Send Him to University Unqualified."
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Monty_Zoncolan: I remember back when my friends and I all formed a band, we were 12 and 13... the only song we knew was 'Fart'. Over and over.

i bet you guys stunk!


Well, yeah for a while but you got used to it... plus we learned 'Louie, Louie', 'Fire', 'You Really Got Me' and a bunch of stuff by The Who so we filled out out set list pretty quick.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, too"?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It'd be great to see what the "crimes" are. Want some rhino horns or tiger teeth? Whahoo! It's very lucky!

Sell any marijuana or ketamine (huge there), sounds like a crime.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Isitoveryet: Monty_Zoncolan: I remember back when my friends and I all formed a band, we were 12 and 13... the only song we knew was 'Fart'. Over and over.

i bet you guys stunk!

Well, yeah for a while but you got used to it... plus we learned 'Louie, Louie', 'Fire', 'You Really Got Me' and a bunch of stuff by The Who so we filled out out set list pretty quick.


i was only joking because of the 'Fart' song and now you've made me feel bad for making a joke.
good job, Monty, good job.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. I love Taiwanese girls who fart on Beijing hooligans that don't want to go to school.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What about "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, too"?


"Tigger, Please!"
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.