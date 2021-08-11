 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Protip: Once you've purchased your heroin, drive home with your four kids, make sure everyone's in the house, THEN pass out   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Preliminary hearing, Arraignment, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, 34-year-old Jonathan Mason-Snesrud, Cambria County, Pennsylvania, Johnstown police, Mobile phone, Johnstown man faces charges  
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Penciltucky is neck and neck with West Virginia for the opiate abuse lead.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't there a picture of two adults overdosed in the front seats with two kids in the back seats that is always posted in these threads?  I believe it was from Ohio.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was in rehab for alcoholism. Virtually everyone else there was in for opioid abuse. I have no illusions I'm better than anyone. Opioids make some people monsters.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Isn't there a picture of two adults overdosed in the front seats with two kids in the back seats that is always posted in these threads?  I believe it was from Ohio.


This?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dail​y​mail.co.uk/news/article-3781814/amp/Oh​io-police-share-horrifying-photos-adul​ts-passed-overdosing-car-toddler-backs​eat.html
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the engine was running and the hood was up

His victory celebration for getting the car started was a bit premature.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Moniker o' Shame: Isn't there a picture of two adults overdosed in the front seats with two kids in the back seats that is always posted in these threads?  I believe it was from Ohio.

This?
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.daily​mail.co.uk/news/article-3781814/amp/Oh​io-police-share-horrifying-photos-adul​ts-passed-overdosing-car-toddler-backs​eat.html


Might be.  Glad the parents survived and were charged.  WTF?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fix > ~
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
∞ not ~
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby forgot a step, should work on the 5th kid before passing out
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Glad I only had 3 kids and didn't need the harder stuff...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What if they're not my kids?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Never tried Opium , is that what it does? Knock you out? Seems to be what it does , You can't even enjoy your high if you sleep through it.

/let the experts weigh in
 
