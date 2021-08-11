 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(InsideNova)   ♫ Triangle woman, Triangle woman; Triangle woman hates Triangle man. They have a fight, Triangle woman pours rubbing alcohol in his eyes: Triangle woman ♫   (insidenova.com) divider line
25
    More: Creepy, Precipitation, Tropical cyclone, Thunderstorm, Cloud, Kilmer Lane, Severe weather, Patricia Armida Lozano, Weather  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll need a crane.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she waiting in Istanbul?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she lost it because her relative was being obtuse.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never underestimate a woman's revenge. A women I knew told me that this guy passed out on her face-down on the couch. She super-glued his butt-cheeks together and left.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something They Might Be Giants something something.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's little chance it was "unprovoked"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triangle wins.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang. I was hoping for a frying pan, since we're at the end-credits to Tangled just now...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ian Crossland, Never Put Salt In Your Eyes
Youtube _83MEuLoz9Y
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: [Fark user image 300x225]


The only reason I know this song exists is because of that track.
/See also:
Cartoon Network Grooves - "Circles"
Youtube S0-coASIjkQ
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does whatever a Triangle Woman can... *

*90 degree angles excluded.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Does whatever a Triangle Woman can... *

*90 degree angles excluded.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She goes to jail ♫
Triangle wins ♪♪
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunny,
Are you smelling burnt toast?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She usually faces off against Size-Of-The-Entire-Universe Woman...
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Maybe she lost it because her relative was being obtuse.


Or maybe too acute?
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: She usually faces off against Size-Of-The-Entire-Universe Woman...


Nia Jax could play her in the Netflix docuseries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Doctor Fegg: kbronsito: Maybe she lost it because her relative was being obtuse.

Or maybe too acute?


Either way, justice will treat her as an equal.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: Somaticasual: Does whatever a Triangle Woman can... *

*90 degree angles excluded.

[Fark user image 588x379]


Does whatever a Triangle Woman can... *

*including 90 degree angles
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Doctor Fegg: kbronsito: Maybe she lost it because her relative was being obtuse.

Or maybe too acute?

Either way, justice will treat her as an equal.



Surely you meant "treat her as an equilateral".
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: TWX: Somaticasual: Does whatever a Triangle Woman can... *

*90 degree angles excluded.

[Fark user image 588x379]

Does whatever a Triangle Woman can... *

*including 90 degree angles


You don't know the half of it...

E=mc² is Incomplete
Youtube NnMIhxWRGNw
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She always starts when I want to begin
 
gbv23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I still say the boiling sugar-water was worse

/ on her much-older bed-ridden hubby

// candy-coated him

/// gals can be harsh
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Never underestimate a woman's revenge. A women I knew told me that this guy passed out on her face-down on the couch. She super-glued his butt-cheeks together and left.


No she didn't.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.