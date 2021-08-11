 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Normal: In case of a medical emergency call 911. Florida: In case of a medical emergency, we're too busy dealing with Covid patients you're on your own   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there were some way to prevent the transmission of the virus before it got to this point.

America is leading the way in COVID, and Florida is doing their part.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In a warped sense, I get this, given people call 911 for the most asinine and useless problems. So maybe it'll help not clog the lines. But who knows.

Still, yeah, this is tragic. And it was entirely avoidable.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every time I've called 911, somebody was in a life or death situation.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm living in the middle of a complete medical meltdown in my state. A meltdown that could very easily have been prevented at several times over the past year

I'm jaded to the point where I just shrug. I've got masks and a vaccine and lots of material for a book or film in the future
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd love to show you my shocked face, but all I have these days is SMDH.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At some point we're simply going to have to stop tying up emergency medical resources on people too stupid to protect themselves. Give them a Nyquil and tell them to go home and recover from their "Stupidity Fever".
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What about 411? Can I still use that?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I called 611 and AT&T answered.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Relocate the emergency rooms to Walgreens and CVS
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: What about 411? Can I still use that?


For you, it's *69.  Per the Stonecutters.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Teddy Brosevelt: What about 411? Can I still use that?

For you, it's *69.  Per the Stonecutters.


There are a few stars I'd like to 69.  Thanks, stonecutters!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's funny how they don't trust the doctors and scientists who tell them to get vaccinated and mask up to protect those around them and themselves..... but DO trust those same farking people to save their lives when they are stricken with COVID and need to be hospitalized.

And by funny of course I mean totally predictable, since "conservatives" have no real principles to speak of save the lust for power and sadism for those who they can't self-identify with.
 
skybird659
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Soon it will be like the fire departments in my state when the fire gets ugly- get out now 'cause soon we won't be able to come back to save you. Your choice.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
don't call 911, just take two doses thots and prayers and call your PCP in the morning
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This happened in Los Angeles too. At one point they stopped transporting and attempting to revive people who had coded, because even if it was a heart attack, they just didn't have the resources.

I hope someone gets that plane up in Florida pulling a banner that reads "Down with #DeathSantis."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who knew the death panels would come in the form of a busy signal?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: don't call 911, just take two doses thots and prayers and call your PCP in the morning


What if I take a preventative dose of PCP and Bath Salts?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: Every time I've called 911, somebody was in a life or death situation.


Sometimes Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches.  What the f*ck am I supposed to do then?  Go to KFC?  No f*cking thanks.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: HighlanderRPI: don't call 911, just take two doses thots and prayers and call your PCP in the morning

What if I take a preventative dose of PCP and Bath Salts?


As long as you can fight off the demon-faeries you should be fine.

/Try to stay away from faces and walls painted beige, though
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't imagine who would be tying up emergency lines for the most trivial reasons. Police rely on them to help them eliminate people of color. So I guess it's ok.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet those Emergency Service people and ICU's don't even stock Ivermectin.  They can't help you with your Covid so stop calling them.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: HighlanderRPI: don't call 911, just take two doses thots and prayers and call your PCP in the morning

What if I take a preventative dose of PCP and Bath Salts?


One or other. You probably want to take a few days off in between to feel the full effects, otherwise whichever gets taken second will probably be somewhat weak.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Peki: This happened in Los Angeles too. At one point they stopped transporting and attempting to revive people who had coded, because even if it was a heart attack, they just didn't have the resources.

I hope someone gets that plane up in Florida pulling a banner that reads "Down with #DeathSantis."


2 Live Crew needs to reunite so they can update their hit "fark Martinez" with our current governor.

/DeSantis wife, you know she suck a mean dick!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've a friend who works dispatch.  They get a lot of bullshiat calls.  I mean along the lines of, "I'm lost.  Can you tell me where the nearest McDonalds is?"
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm living in the middle of a complete medical meltdown in my state. A meltdown that could very easily have been prevented at several times over the past year

I'm jaded to the point where I just shrug. I've got masks and a vaccine and lots of material for a book or film in the future


maybe you could get Nick Cage to star.  it'll be the sequel to "2012".
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thomasvista: Peki: This happened in Los Angeles too. At one point they stopped transporting and attempting to revive people who had coded, because even if it was a heart attack, they just didn't have the resources.

I hope someone gets that plane up in Florida pulling a banner that reads "Down with #DeathSantis."

2 Live Crew needs to reunite so they can update their hit "fark Martinez" with our current governor.

/DeSantis wife, you know she suck a mean dick!


https://www.fark.com/comments/9660054​/​He-was-a-freak-in-heat-a-dog-without-w​arning-His-appetite-was-sex-now-were-m​ourning
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peki: This happened in Los Angeles too. At one point they stopped transporting and attempting to revive people who had coded, because even if it was a heart attack, they just didn't have the resources.

I hope someone gets that plane up in Florida pulling a banner that reads "Down with #DeathSantis."


Yeah, but in L.A. it was because of all the stupid libby-lib laws, their Godlessness, and hubris that California had to do that.

Florida is an entirely different kind of plaque, altogether.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's funny how they don't trust the doctors and scientists who tell them to get vaccinated and mask up to protect those around them and themselves..... but DO trust those same farking people to save their lives when they are stricken with COVID and need to be hospitalized.

And by funny of course I mean totally predictable, since "conservatives" have no real principles to speak of save the lust for power and sadism for those who they can't self-identify with.


if you think of those people as teenagers who just got their driver's license, and the medical professionals as "mom" and "dad", it makes a lot more sense.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: don't call 911, just take two doses thots and prayers and call your PCP in the morning


Instructions unclear. High on PCP, dick stuck in ceiling fan.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mofa: Every time I've called 911, somebody was in a life or death situation.


same, not knowing to wear the white shoes or the black shoes with this outfit is a life or death situation!
 
Fonaibung
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I farking hate Republicans for getting us here.
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ghastly: At some point we're simply going to have to stop tying up emergency medical resources on people too stupid to protect themselves. Give them a Nyquil and tell them to go home and recover from their "Stupidity Fever".


Already being done.

Just got a protocol update for EMS. 911 call for unvaccinated COVID patient, we do an assessment, and if there are no immediate life threats, the patient is advised to contact their doctor. No transportation.

Same at the ER. No vaccination, COVID case? You're triaged in the COVID tent by a nurse. No life threats, you're told to make a doctor's appointment. You don't even make it into the ER.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: HighlanderRPI: don't call 911, just take two doses thots and prayers and call your PCP in the morning

What if I take a preventative dose of PCP and Bath Salts?


I thought PCP was bath salts.  it seems I've been doing PCP wrong this whole time!!
 
