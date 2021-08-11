 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Bad: Two High school girl's basketball coaches facing criminal charges including second-degree child cruelty, reckless conduct. Much worse: and 2nd degree MURDER in the death of a player: Fark: who they had running stadium steps in 108 degree heat   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Grand jury, Jury, NBC, Coach, Clayton County, Georgia, Manslaughter, Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere, Electric charge  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White kid? Probably.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: White kid? Probably.


https://6abc.com/basketbal-coaches-mu​r​der-charges-basketball-player-heat-dea​th-imani-bell-elite-scholars-academy/1​0944683/
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: White kid? Probably.

https://6abc.com/basketbal-coaches-mur​der-charges-basketball-player-heat-dea​th-imani-bell-elite-scholars-academy/1​0944683/


Ah.

So the coaches are too. Probably.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ALL FOR SPORTSBALL!!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh man, those two idiots just killed a kid! If I were on a Jury at their trial I would vote guilty. I hope whoever sits on the Jury finds them guilty.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High school coaching positions seem to be filled with the worst sort of sadists and irresponsible losers.  I'm not even sure why they're allowed to torment children at all.  Some people seem to be into that sort of thing, though.  They like children getting tortured.  My younger brother had kidney issues from making weight for the wrestling team.  When he was 14 years old.

It's sick.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

but if we eliminate competitive school sports then how will parents get to live vicariously through their children.

It's sick.


but if we eliminate competitive school sports then how will parents get to live vicariously through their children.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

through poetry, music, and art.


through poetry, music, and art.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

but if we eliminate competitive school sports then how will parents get to live vicariously through their children.

It's sick.

but if we eliminate competitive school sports then how will parents get to live vicariously through their children.


Continuously?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I still have a high school football coach mad at me because I didn't let my kid go out for the team. I have never regretted that decision.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So 30 years later this kind of stuff is still happening.
Tell me again we're not all farking human vile crap?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those who can't do, teach. And those who can't teach, teach gym.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pain is only weakness leaving the body, eh Coach?

/Sarcasm
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HS coaches are cruel, petty, wannabes.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ahhh, memories.  I nearly died once because a PE coach thought that a Georgia August was the perfect time to get the 7th graders running a mile.  Passed out for at least 30 minutes.

Of course they didn't call an ambulance, that would be admitting there was maybe a problem.
 
Watubi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It builds character!!
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
a kid I grew up with dropped on the soccer field in 95+ degree heat while running sprints. Cardiac arrest from heat stroke.  my school system put a plan in place to prevent this from ever happening again. You would think that in this day and age. protocols would now be in place to prevent this. I don't get the coaches ignorance.

Kevin never recovered. He died at 25 due to heart related issues.
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I can't even begin to tell you how awful my son's baseball coaches were, one of their football coaches and about 4/5th's of their little league coaches.

It's sick.


I can't even begin to tell you how awful my son's baseball coaches were, one of their football coaches and about 4/5th's of their little league coaches.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There was nothing to be gained performance-wise by having kids run laps in dangerous heat. Sportos are sociopaths.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: White kid? Probably.

https://6abc.com/basketbal-coaches-mur​der-charges-basketball-player-heat-dea​th-imani-bell-elite-scholars-academy/1​0944683/


Now it's a hate crime.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

become administrators.

/works for school district

 become administrators.

/works for school district
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Allen Iverson "Practice" Rant
Youtube tknXRyUEJtU
Allen Iverson agrees
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So 30 years later this kind of stuff is still happening.
Tell me again we're not all farking human vile crap?


There are over 330 million people in the US, over 8 billion in the world.

IF one in 10,000 is a truly vile piece of shiat? There are still a lot of them.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Ahhh, memories.


Well, now that I think about it, the only things I remember are a hissing black void closing in on my vision at the top of a wooden ramp after class, and waking up at the bottom of the ramp with my father standing over me.  But those are memories.  Rest of that year is a little fuzzy though.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

But surely it served him well for his future career as WWE superstar: Hamboy the Magnificent. Not like stupid science or math ever helped anybody.

It's sick.


But surely it served him well for his future career as WWE superstar: Hamboy the Magnificent. Not like stupid science or math ever helped anybody.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Ahhh, memories.  I nearly died once because a PE coach thought that a Georgia August was the perfect time to get the 7th graders running a mile.  Passed out for at least 30 minutes.

Of course they didn't call an ambulance, that would be admitting there was maybe a problem.


I've often heard horror stories like this but I went to a tiny school out in the sticks, and even though it was incredibly redneck, they were actually really good about making sure everyone was hydrated and didn't get sick. No one was forced to do anything. That was in the 1990s.

In the meantime, teachers and students who wanted to were farking left and right. That was not treated like a big deal at all.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Georgia August is my pen name when I write steamy romance novels.

Of course they didn't call an ambulance, that would be admitting there was maybe a problem.


Georgia August is my pen name when I write steamy romance novels.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's sick.

But surely it served him well for his future career as WWE superstar: Hamboy the Magnificent. Not like stupid science or math ever helped anybody.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At about 180 lbs I was a starting offensive lineman on our High School football team. I got sick of throwing myself at armoured behemoths and so on my senior year skipped the team. The coach, who was also the biology teacher, gave me the cold shoulder for the whole year and encouraged the team to mock my decision.
I learned a pretty valuable lesson about high school sports and coaches that year and have never regretted quitting. Instead I spent all my 18th year lifeguarding on a pool staff that was mostly female.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: khitsicker: if we eliminate competitive school sports then how will parents get to live vicariously through their children.

through poetry, music, and art.


I have great memories of the times I spent watching my high school aged son and his friends recite heroic couplets from The Canterbury Tales as the other dads and I sat in the bleachers and cheered as we smashed empty Hamms cans on our foreheads.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn pointless
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been in situations where coaches put the physical well being of team members behind some nebulous idea of toughness, and witnessed many more. It needs to end.

You can teach your kids the value of hard work, perseverance, tenacity, and team work, without hitting them in the head or giving them heat exhaustion
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: [YouTube video: Allen Iverson "Practice" Rant]Allen Iverson agrees


I didn't make a team once. Why? Because when he said "I just need you to promise to be at every practice" my response was "I will, except I'm getting my tonsils out in a month and I won't be able to make that week, but then I won't be constantly half sick from strep."

For practice. No one plays a game around new years.

"We'll see you next year then."

No. No you didn't. Because that was farking nuts and no one I would want to play for.

I still enjoy coaching on and off because I use it as an excuse to encourage teamwork and a healthy attitude to winning and losing. And because if I don't, kids are stuck with guys like that.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Based on my experience I'd say the vile POS ratio is closer to 1:10. Granted, I work for a lot of rich and entitled people.
Tell me again we're not all farking human vile crap?

There are over 330 million people in the US, over 8 billion in the world.

IF one in 10,000 is a truly vile piece of shiat? There are still a lot of them.


Based on my experience I'd say the vile POS ratio is closer to 1:10. Granted, I work for a lot of rich and entitled people.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: It is unclear if the coaches are still employed at the school.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

THis thread got racist real fast.


THis thread got racist real fast.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A guess being a total klutz has it's advantages. Never was on any sports teams because I used to walk into walls and fall down for no reason. I also don't respect authority and would simply not do what the coach/gym teacher told me. If told to run bleachers when it was hot out, I'd sit in the shade of the bleachers till it was time to go home. Helps that I'm so very white and turn really bright red whenever I get warm at all.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: So 30 years later this kind of stuff is still happening.
Tell me again we're not all farking human vile crap?

There are over 330 million people in the US, over 8 billion in the world.

IF one in 10,000 is a truly vile piece of shiat? There are still a lot of them.


I used to believe this. Now I think it's closer to 1 out of 100 that's this vile. That's being generous as 1 out of 5 voted for Trump.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It's the only song this troll knows, it's how he got blocked real fast.

THis thread got racist real fast.


It's the only song this troll knows, it's how he got blocked real fast.
 
