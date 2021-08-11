 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Who is she to be arguing with god? (may not be sfw)   (nypost.com) divider line
13
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*Click*

Rats, I forgot to pick up Campbell's Chunky Soup, And Extra Thick Gravy at the store.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... I'm sure the two million dollars doesn't hurt, does it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clearly.
This.
I'll see everyone in week?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
millionaireplayboy.comView Full Size


What does God need with a stripper pole?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now this is the kind of Christianity I can get behind.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why not? "God" telling people to do the thing they already want to do is "god's" most common use.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God apparently wants her to be drenched in more filters than a Chinese firewall.
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh God! Oh God! Oh God!
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow I never saw that part of the Bible. Hve seen the bits about taking slaves abd killing them.if you don't mary them because you've clearly already raped them a bunch, but not the stripping part.

Well, if she wants to make her own personal Jesus and make a shiat tone of money stripping online to do it, more power to her, the sky fairy almost def doesn't care.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: *Click*

Rats, I forgot to pick up Campbell's Chunky Soup, And Extra Thick Gravy at the store.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DNRTFA, but I did watch the video and look at the pics.  I'd give her some OMG's but I'm not paying for that on some internet site.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like how the woman in the video says she hasn't let her guard down and still wears her mask everywhere while standing there maskless being interviewed.
 
