(ABC11 North Carolina)   Subby's Covid-fro makes the local news   (abc11.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... am not depressed.  Twould be nice to go back to lockdown.
I *like* folks doing meetings over Zoom/Meetings/Webinars/etc. and not sneezing/coughing around in my office.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ramirez!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Just get an evaluation."

Sure. Not like I've been on a waiting list for months now.

F*ck off, it ain't easy like that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
America doesn't do mental health.  We much prefer to ignore the subject completely.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America doesn't do mental health.  We much prefer to ignore the subject completely.


My wife works as a community mental health therapist. State funded position, providing mental heath support to people at or below the poverty line or on welfare, or people being discharged from prisons, hospitals, and substance abuse facilities. We don't ignore it, we just underfund it so that therapists leave low paying jobs to go help those that can pay, and leave those that cannot pay on their own to have to find state resources, which are few and far between.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: America doesn't do mental health.  We much prefer to ignore the subject completely.


I've heard if you ignore a health issue long enough, it just goes away!  Walk it off!

//thanks reagan, and every conservative since....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This past year has made me realize how hopeless humanity really is.
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is there a news article buried somewhere in all these ads?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I never stopped wearing my mask"

Amazing how clearly we could understand her words behind that invisible mask.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Marcus Aurelius: America doesn't do mental health.  We much prefer to ignore the subject completely.

I've heard if you ignore a health issue long enough, it just goes away!  Walk it off!

//thanks reagan, and every conservative since....


You forgot to mention the U.S. Army solution to every health problem: "drink water."
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Marcus Aurelius: America doesn't do mental health.  We much prefer to ignore the subject completely.

I've heard if you ignore a health issue long enough, it just goes away!  Walk it off!

//thanks reagan, and every conservative since....


You absolutely correct.  If you ignore a health issue long enough it WILL go away upon your death.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chewd: Is there a news article buried somewhere in all these ads?


It's a video.   But you have to sit through an ad first
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: IamAwake: Marcus Aurelius: America doesn't do mental health.  We much prefer to ignore the subject completely.

I've heard if you ignore a health issue long enough, it just goes away!  Walk it off!

//thanks reagan, and every conservative since....

You forgot to mention the U.S. Army solution to every health problem: "drink water."


I had an ex in the Army. Her leg was broken for like a week before she could get it x-rayed.
 
Stibium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No shiat. The world is going to hell in a handbasket and covid is just the cherry on top. What sane person wouldn't be extremely pessimistic about the future?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know what fixes like 90% of people's mental health problems?

Money.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
