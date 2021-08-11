 Skip to content
(Huffington Post UK)   Today's headline that really shouldn't need to be a headline: "Please, stop putting apple cider vinegar on your penis." Malt vinegar is still the preferred penis condiment   (huffingtonpost.co.uk) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
P*nis is the second most obscene word in English

Please use the proper medical terminology of "dick".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, the cock ain't gonna suck itself. Flavoring is important.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vinegar can induce a bite reflex in some people.


/Just as scientifically valid as the ads
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You have to fill it with baking soda first and make a dick volcano.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the doctor said it would be good for my microbiome
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: You have to fill it with baking soda first and make a dick volcano.


This guy gets it.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you used white vinegar you could just pickle your, ...um, "pickle." And, dammit!, why am I getting so much mileage out of this image, lately?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Quite a pickle.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it still okay to wear a costume bear head?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure they meant to use olive oil. Extra virgin, y'know, people.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I only had a brine ...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Besides, how else am I supposed to get rid of this ringworm?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
last two weeks i've seen a cartoony ad showing a mid section that gets a cider soaked tampon inserted in the pooter and the cartoon penis increases in size. never know what's going to go viral.
 
yms [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wish I'd read this yesterday.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How else do I get rid of the aftertaste?
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somehow this still seems less stupid than the "Put lemon juice in your eyes to turn them blue" thing going on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrBallou: [Fark user image 541x304]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkingismybusiness: You have to fill it with baking soda first and make a dick volcano.


"Dick Volcano" is the name of the protagonist in my geology erotica collection.  "Dick Volcano in the Great Rift", "Dick Volcano's Magma", "Dick Volcano and the Subduction Zone", etc.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The vinegar goes on the rice, then the penis goes on the seasoned rice. Sashimi.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY PENIS SUPERVISOR!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No, you got penis on my apple cider vinegar!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's not a problem.
What I need to know is which vinegar to put *in* my penis. What if company's coming over? Or I'm eating vegan?

Also, chipotle enema ftw.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: farkingismybusiness: You have to fill it with baking soda first and make a dick volcano.

"Dick Volcano" is the name of the protagonist in my geology erotica collection.  "Dick Volcano in the Great Rift", "Dick Volcano's Magma", "Dick Volcano and the Subduction Zone", etc.


Check out Liz Phair's "super nova" song...
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, nobody uses Frank's Red Hot?
 
