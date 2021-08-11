 Skip to content
Iran: "You guys have only had three waves? Pfft, amateurs"
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ideological differences aside, people are people and it's sad to see so many lives forever altered by something largely avoidable.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alvin Toffler surrenders.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz-- and I'm fine..." (Fast Times at Ridgemont High '82)
Youtube 80uTRD1-F5A
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Couldn't they have their morality police retasked to enforce mask wearing and social distancing, instead of getting its panties in a bunch over what women are wearing? Or on top of it, if that's what they gotta do. It is probably too much to ask for them to stop harassing women. Learn to multi task, aholes.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ideological differences aside, people are people and it's sad to see so many lives forever altered by something largely avoidable.


It has been telling to see which religious adherents are willing to toss aside pandemic protocols. Ain't very many liberal religious people acting with such selfish disregard.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The supreme leader, who in June and July received doses of the Barekat vaccine, in January banned imports of vaccines produced in the United States and the United Kingdom, saying he did not trust them. "

When "Death to America!" is your decades-long talking point on affairs with the west, you probably believe they are out to get you, too. Even if your top-doctors are pleading otherwise.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is a self correcting problem, what's the issue?
/Iranian militias carrying out ethnic cleansing in eastern Syria
//Iran could become a glass parking lot for all I care..
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In the past year and a half only 95000 of their citizens have died of COVID.  America is *way* ahead of them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

theotheriran.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

theotheriran.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

theotheriran.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Reminder that 20 years ago after the 9/11 attack the people of Tehran flooded into their streets to hold a candlelight vigil and delivered a wreath to the American office of the Swiss embassy there.

Please proceed with your hate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hlehmann: In the past year and a half only 95000 of their citizens have died of COVID.  America is *way* ahead of them.


To be fair, their religious fundamentalists aren't nearly as murderous as ours.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Couldn't they have their morality police retasked to enforce mask wearing and social distancing, instead of getting its panties in a bunch over what women are wearing? Or on top of it, if that's what they gotta do. It is probably too much to ask for them to stop harassing women. Learn to multi task, aholes.


They're halfway there. They're enforcing mask wearing by women. The men are disease incubators
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 500x365]
[theotheriran.files.wordpress.com image 300x223]
[theotheriran.files.wordpress.com image 300x197]
[theotheriran.files.wordpress.com image 420x276]

Reminder that 20 years ago after the 9/11 attack the people of Tehran flooded into their streets to hold a candlelight vigil and delivered a wreath to the American office of the Swiss embassy there.

Please proceed with your hate.


As you wish. GotDAMN I hate candlelight vigils!!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Personally, I would tend to classify it as 5 waves in the US, with the smallest being the early Spring '21 wave as things began opening after many states hit their vaccination targets, but before Delta reached the US and began to change those targets, which saw an increase in cases but no increase in deaths.

That said...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The supreme leader, who in June and July received doses of the Barekat vaccine, in January banned imports of vaccines produced in the United States and the United Kingdom, saying he did not trust them.

I went to Tehran
Just the other week
Talked to an imam
Told me "things look bleak."
And I said "hey brother, avoid that Western vax shiat, get the Barekat."

*guitar wail*
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hlehmann: In the past year and a half only 95000 of their citizens have died of COVID.  America is *way* ahead of them.


Population of Iran is 83 million, so simple scaling up would put their death toll at 300k. However, the Delta variant appears to be much more prevalent there than in the US, and roughly 4% of the population is vaxxed.

Iran's early numbers were better than the US, but in a year, things will be much worse there. How many of their front-line caregivers are vaxxed? If they die off, who cares for the sick?

Iran is full of young people tired of living in a theocracy. A lot more dead could spark a revolution, one aided by Israel to oust the theocracy and put in a more Western-leaning government, since the young people can see how the rest of the world lives via the Internet.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: "The supreme leader, who in June and July received doses of the Barekat vaccine, in January banned imports of vaccines produced in the United States and the United Kingdom, saying he did not trust them. "

When "Death to America!" is your decades-long talking point on affairs with the west, you probably believe they are out to get you, too. Even if your top-doctors are pleading otherwise.


So a solid third of America is siding with Iran?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: "The supreme leader, who in June and July received doses of the Barekat vaccine, in January banned imports of vaccines produced in the United States and the United Kingdom, saying he did not trust them. "

When "Death to America!" is your decades-long talking point on affairs with the west, you probably believe they are out to get you, too. Even if your top-doctors are pleading otherwise.


He knows better, but his government was built on a foundation of "death to America," and their kleptocracy hasn't done any favors for their economy, so they genuinely cannot afford to suddenly start easing back the fiery condemnation of the Great Distraction.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We've never left the *FIRST* one
 
