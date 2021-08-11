 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   'Pierce Hawthorne Living God' community over one million strong   (abc7.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, U.S. state, highest number of people, booster shot, Florida, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, States of the United States, states  
•       •       •

868 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 9:54 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't say I'm not tempted.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yep, looks like it starts going to hell after 6 months if you're old or your immune system's shot for any number of reasons.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

morg: Can't say I'm not tempted.


Yep
If the plague rats won't take them it's no use letting them go to waste
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to take my 11 year old before school starts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have the J&J and it's very tempting to get even one Phiser or Moderna.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This probably means that the total vaccinated count is too high.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have the J&J and it's very tempting to get even one Phiser or Moderna.


Same!

I'm glad I got it (it was the earliest possible shot I could get back in April), but I've looked at the numbers about it vs the other ones, and I get fretful.

I have my first Dr appointment in three years next month, and I'll ask.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have the J&J and it's very tempting to get even one Phiser or Moderna.


Pfmoderna

(pet peave)
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: It's also unclear whether people who received a third shot did so under the direction of a doctor.

OK, show of hands among those vaccinated: who got vaccinated without the direction of a doctor?

/fauci doesn't count
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If we get the third shot, does getting a different brand than the original provide more benefit than getting the same one?

If my friend got Pfizer and can easily get a J&J or Moderna third shot, would that be better than getting Pfizer again?
 
LesterB
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I have the J&J and it's very tempting to get even one Phiser or Moderna.


I asked my doctor and she said to wait for studies to be complete. I hope it's soon.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: It's also unclear whether people who received a third shot did so under the direction of a doctor.

OK, show of hands among those vaccinated: who got vaccinated without the direction of a doctor?

/fauci doesn't count


Only direction I got when I received the shot was "Sir, you don't need to drop your pants. This is a library." She wasn't a doctor.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
8th shot?

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.