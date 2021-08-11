 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Post)   During the 1960s a possible Soviet spy slept with two cabinet ministers forcing Canada to temporarily legalize fraud and permanently end the death penalty   (nationalpost.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Soviet Union, Munsinger Affair, Lester B. Pearson, Pierre Svigny, Gerda Munsinger, quantity of erotic political affairs, Prime Minister of Canada, Secret History of Canada  
•       •       •

1034 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada's only national sex scandal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Canada.  You couldn't do better than that?  I hope those were some ugly dudes that risked it for her brisket.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she hot?
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: Was she hot?


The term "Matronly" doesn't exude confidence in that.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was the cold war... she had to do what she could for her affair with Nikolai

The resemblance is uncanny between Jessica Walter and this lady IMO
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since nobody was getting any at all during the 50's, they didn't care what she looked like and jumped at the chance...... politely
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sleeper agent if you will
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to say nothing of the problems in Canadian Intelligence.
Quantum of Solace (2008) - Ending Scene (1080p) FULL HD
Youtube FDsomYdPvTA
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy was led for nine years by a politician accused of routinely attending elaborate orgies. And in France, politicians straying from their spouses is so expected that last year a Paris mayoral candidate was sneeringly accused of "puritanism" after he resigned after admitting to marital infidelity."


Say what you will about Italian and French sexual mores... no honey trap can leverage an affair into government secrets. What are they gonna do... tell the minister's spouse, leak the affair to the media? Good luck with that.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size


I'll bet she does, nudge nudge, wink wink, say no more.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: at the centre of Canada's only national sex scandal

I refuse to believe there isn't one involving a moose.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm, husky!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: mmm, husky!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: FTFA: at the centre of Canada's only national sex scandal

I refuse to believe there isn't one involving a moose.


We don't talk about that one.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: [Fark user image 300x168]

It was the cold war... she had to do what she could for her affair with Nikolai

The resemblance is uncanny between Jessica Walter and this lady IMO


Archer - Archer Gets An Erection
Youtube Cbtzrdp43WA
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even TFA, quoting Troy Media, admits she wasn't that hot:

A 2019 Troy Media column complained that Canada's biggest sex scandal wasn't sexy enough, calling Munsinger "relatively staid" and "bordering on matronly." While that arguably makes her seduction even more impressive, we still don't know if she was working for the Soviets.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: gameshowhost: mmm, husky!

[Fark user image 655x655]


that one also responds to the peanut butter on my scrotum. it's like i'm seeing double!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: matronly


Calling my wife that tonight. Will let you know how it goes, from the couch.
 
CCNP
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as Trump's pee tapes.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Even TFA, quoting Troy Media, admits she wasn't that hot:

A 2019 Troy Media column complained that Canada's biggest sex scandal wasn't sexy enough, calling Munsinger "relatively staid" and "bordering on matronly." While that arguably makes her seduction even more impressive, we still don't know if she was working for the Soviets.


The national post is quite happy to make wild accusations about her, though, knowing she's dead and can't sue them for libel.

/  National Post:  All the gravitas of the Daily Mail with the hard-hitting fact-finding of Pravda.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Italy was led for nine years by a politician accused of routinely attending elaborate orgies. And in France, politicians straying from their spouses is so expected that last year a Paris mayoral candidate was sneeringly accused of "puritanism" after he resigned after admitting to marital infidelity."


Say what you will about Italian and French sexual mores... no honey trap can leverage an affair into government secrets. What are they gonna do... tell the minister's spouse, leak the affair to the media? Good luck with that.


Well, they could threaten to go public that the minister is a selfish lover. That might be enough leverage.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only sex scandal that matters....
vam.ac.ukView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know there are a lot of Chinese spies (girls) out there that would love to sleep with me. I know plenty of secrets. But, I am not going to be that easy to get. Nope. Not me.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pestifer: The only sex scandal that matters....
[vam.ac.uk image 610x741]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"This is the story of how, at the height of the Cold War, a "matronly" alleged Soviet spy slept her way through the top echelons of Canadian federal power."

An "alleged" Soviet Spy slept with 1 Associate Defence Minister and 1 Minister for Trade and Commerce. 2 men.  That's sleeping her way through the top echelons?  And one guy only had 1 leg. Exaggerate much National Post?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So... Canada dropped  the death penalty so a few Politicians farks could get out of the headlines ?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: So... Canada dropped  the death penalty so a few Politicians farks could get out of the headlines ?


Yeah, sometimes our Conservatives do the right thing by accident.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.