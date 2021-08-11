 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   When you hear the phrase, "This story was ripped from the headlines", you immediately think "Backstreet Boys" cold opening   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Backstreet Boys, Mixed martial arts, Dennis Jones, English-language films, This Is Us, Stabbing, self defence, cage fighter  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍆🍆 🔪 🔪 🔪
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone propositioned the other and it went wrong.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has lovers spat written all over it.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you can say they weren't N*sync?

/ducks
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the dead guy never wanted to hear the defendant say, "I want it that a way".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If somebody is talking about the Backstreet Boys and they aren't a teen girl and you haven't recently time traveled to 1999 that person is probably insane.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, what are you talking about?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you're one of THOSE Back Street Boys.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: If somebody is talking about the Backstreet Boys and they aren't a teen girl and you haven't recently time traveled to 1999 that person is probably insane.


Heh.  Back in 1999, I was working in Lexington, KY, and one of the women (early 20s?) in the office was obsessed with the Backstreet Boys.

She was very unhappy with my trying to convince her that 'I want it that way' was about anal.
 
dready zim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Music Video For "Which Backstreet Boy Is Gay?"
Youtube GZ1i2-Vmqs8
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
soon to come out...looking for ryan's privates and his other two brothers....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wrong post...oops.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: RTOGUY: If somebody is talking about the Backstreet Boys and they aren't a teen girl and you haven't recently time traveled to 1999 that person is probably insane.

Heh.  Back in 1999, I was working in Lexington, KY, and one of the women (early 20s?) in the office was obsessed with the Backstreet Boys.

She was very unhappy with my trying to convince her that 'I want it that way' was about anal.


You did the lord's work son.
 
dready zim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTP 2: wrong post...oops.


Are you sure?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What a weird turn of events.

Also, the suspect's story is ridiculous. You didn't know you'd stabbed him until you were interviewed by police? Generally when people are stabbed they yell out. I call bullshiat.
 
minorshan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA:
"He was twice the size of me, not literally but he was much bigger."

Yeah, thanks for making it clear you're either not 3 ft tall or he wasn't 11 ft tall.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTP 2: wrong post...oops.


Is it?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.