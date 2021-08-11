 Skip to content
 
Jealous of all the attention Canada has been receiving, Europe decides to break out their own 120F temperatures and massive wildfires
    Italy, Calabria, Sicily, Southern Italy, Sardinia, Reggio Calabria  
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only way out is through.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new normal.

Except that if we stay our current course, we'll be looking back at this and saying, "Ah, those were the days."
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yep. They're right, you know?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sicily is a hot horror show in the best of days during summer. If they've had a dry season, the olive groves and vineyards are just tinderboxes and fuel waiting to be set alight.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
YOUR PACKAGE HAS ARRIVED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know shiat is getting real when California, the most burnt place on the planet, gets third billing behind Canada and Europe during fire season.

For the record, the Dixie fire has burned almost one Rhode Island and is now the second largest fire in state history. But we got it, thanks. Should be out by winter at the latest. You guys go ahead and rake your own forests.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Welcome to the new normal.

Except that if we stay our current course, we'll be looking back at this and saying, "Ah, those were the days."


AC set to black ice in the morning
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is going to get worse.

I was in Greece in 2019 after their awful fires in 2018.   I didn't think there was anything left to burn.  I was wrong.  The place is aflame again this year.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phishrace: You know shiat is getting real when California, the most burnt place on the planet, gets third billing behind Canada and Europe during fire season.

For the record, the Dixie fire has burned almost one Rhode Island and is now the second largest fire in state history. But we got it, thanks. Should be out by winter at the latest. You guys go ahead and rake your own forests.


It moved into number one spot sometime last night.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was farking hot today here in Ponta Delgada. No ventilation no air conditioning in the house. Hot AF
 
