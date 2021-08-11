 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Suction   (wral.com) divider line
43
    More: Creepy, Cardiothoracic surgery, Lawyer, Cardiac surgery, Dr. Andrew James Lodge, Durham, North Carolina, open heart surgery, Surgery, American Girl doll of a patient  
•       •       •

1702 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude should have known better than to show off his little Blue Devil to the public.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The relatively rare one word headline that just works.

Iaughed. Well done.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nurse! Tweezers."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought surgeons were great catches and all that.
Hahaha 😂
I'll be over here bringing nothing to the table but at least I'm not this guy.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that being a surgeon, he was too good for Walmart.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mugshot: "Maybe I should not have done that"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't shop at anyplace else,
When I think of Target, I touch myself!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously hope this guy gets the help he apparently needs. From a rockstar surgeon with national renown to lurking outside Target shaking his todger at strangers... that's a mental breakdown.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I won't shop at anyplace else,
When I think of Target, I touch myself!


...damn you. ;D
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which single word best describes Subby's mom?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: legally change name
Step 2: contact academic service for name change on diploma
Step 3: go work in a third world country
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Mugshot: "Maybe I should not have done that"


Mugshot: "I've made a huge mistake"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not quite sure how I feel about the leniency he's being offered.  If that sort of leniency isn't offered to everyone that otherwise has no priors then it's not equal treatment under the law.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still, mothers of daughters.....He's a doctor.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pervs are pervs, whether they're homeless men or Former Guys, and the one characteristic that they all share is that they are almost certain to re-offend, even with intense therapy.  So the courts are slapping this guy's wrist, whereas they'd throw the book at someone else.  But I'd bet good money this guy will do it again.

On a side note, I recently checked my local Sexual Offenders list, and I see that the rabbi who was on Chris Hansen's show years ago is living nearby.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [i.imgflip.com image 567x440]


I don't care.  I laugh at just about anything that dog says.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

daffy: I guess that being a surgeon, he was too good for Walmart.


Nah, he just did not want to get all dressed up.
 
hangloose
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Pervs are pervs, whether they're homeless men or Former Guys, and the one characteristic that they all share is that they are almost certain to re-offend, even with intense therapy.  So the courts are slapping this guy's wrist, whereas they'd throw the book at someone else.  But I'd bet good money this guy will do it again.

On a side note, I recently checked my local Sexual Offenders list, and I see that the rabbi who was on Chris Hansen's show years ago is living nearby.


"Former Guys" aka eX-Men

(cue theme music)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skinink: I won't shop at anyplace else,
When I think of Target, I touch myself!


Awesome Divinyls ref!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was this a gay hookup kind of thing, or just run of the mill weenie wagging at passerby?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

special20: Which single word best describes Subby's mom?


Embarrassment?
 
hangloose
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Was this a gay hookup kind of thing, or just run of the mill weenie wagging at passerby?


he wagged it at a guy, so that's like half bi-sexual at least
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Pervs are pervs, whether they're homeless men or Former Guys, and the one characteristic that they all share is that they are almost certain to re-offend, even with intense therapy.  So the courts are slapping this guy's wrist, whereas they'd throw the book at someone else.  But I'd bet good money this guy will do it again.

On a side note, I recently checked my local Sexual Offenders list, and I see that the rabbi who was on Chris Hansen's show years ago is living nearby.


"Former Guys"?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: skinink: I won't shop at anyplace else,
When I think of Target, I touch myself!

...damn you. ;D


It's stuck in my head ON REAPEAT AHHHHHH!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)


Germany's cool like that. Meanwhile America sucks balls.
And we'll always suck balls.
Because we're mean farking idiots.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is a cardiologist at Duke. Says he knows the guy, but won't comment on it.

Yikes.
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Want to bet they're the history of some level of inappropriate behaviour at work?

So I guess I'll come that way, maybe somebody who was so careful and how they acted towards members of the opposite sex that he kind of done went a little crazy in the other direction
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Resident Muslim: There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)

Germany's cool like that. Meanwhile America sucks balls.
And we'll always suck balls.
Because we're mean farking idiots.


Yeah, well, first amendment means that such can't happen in the US.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guess what ladies? He's single!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"His next court date is February 2, 2022. He has to pay $183 in court costs and the state must notify all of the victims of the situation."

At first I thought justice was being subjugated, but that $183 is definitely punishment to a cardiovascular surgeon working at one of the top-tier hospitals in the US.....
 
PreMortem
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lodge is a nationally renowned doctor

I read that fast and interpreted it as "largely endowed doctor", which would play into the story.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "His next court date is February 2, 2022. He has to pay $183 in court costs and the state must notify all of the victims of the situation."

At first I thought justice was being subjugated, but that $183 is definitely punishment to a cardiovascular surgeon working at one of the top-tier hospitals in the US.....


Fairly sure court costs don't change based on a person's profession.
 
hangloose
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Resident Muslim: There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)

Germany's cool like that. Meanwhile America sucks balls.
And we'll always suck balls.
Because we're mean farking idiots.


waxbeans: Resident Muslim: There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)

Germany's cool like that. Meanwhile America sucks balls.
And we'll always suck balls.
Because we're mean farking idiots.


You sound fat
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No one goes to the mall anymore. So he should be able to expect privacy when he whips it out there. If anything, the people who were there looking at his junk should be arrested for peeping.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hangloose: waxbeans: Resident Muslim: There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)

Germany's cool like that. Meanwhile America sucks balls.
And we'll always suck balls.
Because we're mean farking idiots.

waxbeans: Resident Muslim: There has to be a middle ground between naming people when the get arrested and charged on charges that would ruin the test of their life even if they prove innocence*, and people arrested and imprisoned with no public record whatsoever.
But for the life of me I don't know what the answer is.

/*not  guilty
//some countries do not mention names until the person is convicted
///FTR, not implying this guy is innocent (nor guilty)

Germany's cool like that. Meanwhile America sucks balls.
And we'll always suck balls.
Because we're mean farking idiots.

You sound fat


400 pounds.
🥃🎂
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Huggermugger: Pervs are pervs, whether they're homeless men or Former Guys, and the one characteristic that they all share is that they are almost certain to re-offend, even with intense therapy.  So the courts are slapping this guy's wrist, whereas they'd throw the book at someone else.  But I'd bet good money this guy will do it again.

On a side note, I recently checked my local Sexual Offenders list, and I see that the rabbi who was on Chris Hansen's show years ago is living nearby.

"Former Guys"?


I meant Former Guy, i.e., Orange Fanta, sorry.
 
hangloose
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
400 pounds.
🥃🎂

funny how your morbid obesity translates over into your words
 
hangloose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Resident Muslim: Huggermugger: Pervs are pervs, whether they're homeless men or Former Guys, and the one characteristic that they all share is that they are almost certain to re-offend, even with intense therapy.  So the courts are slapping this guy's wrist, whereas they'd throw the book at someone else.  But I'd bet good money this guy will do it again.

On a side note, I recently checked my local Sexual Offenders list, and I see that the rabbi who was on Chris Hansen's show years ago is living nearby.

"Former Guys"?

I meant Former Guy, i.e., Orange Fanta, sorry.


Nice cover ;-)

Former guys means just that, didn't you know that Resident Muslim?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Not quite sure how I feel about the leniency he's being offered.  If that sort of leniency isn't offered to everyone that otherwise has no priors then it's not equal treatment under the law.


i've never heard of equal treatment under the law, and living in 'murica i've never seen it. that is a unique concept that needs to grow legs.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I seriously hope this guy gets the help he apparently needs. From a rockstar surgeon with national renown to lurking outside Target shaking his todger at strangers... that's a mental breakdown.


Yeah, 2020 and the sequel, 2021: 2020, pt. 2, have been super difficult for everyone.  Not "dick wagging at the local Circle K" difficult, but we all meet challenges differently.  My response to the difficulties of the past year-and-then-some have been to resolutely keep my junk in my pants when in public.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Somaticasual: "His next court date is February 2, 2022. He has to pay $183 in court costs and the state must notify all of the victims of the situation."

At first I thought justice was being subjugated, but that $183 is definitely punishment to a cardiovascular surgeon working at one of the top-tier hospitals in the US.....

Fairly sure court costs don't change based on a person's profession.


Yeah, court fees can't be outrageous because otherwise it's discriminatory to poor people. So you chase the lowest common denominator.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.