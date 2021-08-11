 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Who brings a gun and a baseball bat to a milk parlor robbery?   (wcax.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alex Delarge not held for questioning?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Milk Parlor? Real horrorshow, my chellovicks.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Clockwork Orange, leaving happy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why did you rob a farm?"

"Because that's where the Money is!"

"Your honor, my client wished to plead insanity"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to be an inside job/ex employee.  Who else even knows that milk parlors exist, and that they'd be keeping cash in a milk parlor?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milk Parlor is the name of my rub and tizzug.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Got to be an inside job/ex employee.  Who else even knows that milk parlors exist, and that they'd be keeping cash in a milk parlor?


I was thinking the same thing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a milk parlor?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wakes up in the morning and thinks, "I'm going to rob a dairy farm"? Oh, Vermont. Why didn't they take a cow?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a guy looking for a knife fight.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My droogs do....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who wakes up in the morning and thinks, "I'm going to rob a dairy farm"? Oh, Vermont. Why didn't they take a cow?


Don't know about Vermont, but in Texas the cattle rustling charges would probably be more severe than armed robbery.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nadsats?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Ragin' Asian: Who wakes up in the morning and thinks, "I'm going to rob a dairy farm"? Oh, Vermont. Why didn't they take a cow?

Don't know about Vermont, but in Texas the cattle rustling charges would probably be more severe than armed robbery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a silver hatchback-type car might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually the first car I drove.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Claude Ballse: Ragin' Asian: Who wakes up in the morning and thinks, "I'm going to rob a dairy farm"? Oh, Vermont. Why didn't they take a cow?

Don't know about Vermont, but in Texas the cattle rustling charges would probably be more severe than armed robbery.

[Fark user image image 425x457]


Now there's a movie that was not the same as what it was advertised to be.

Great flick though, but far less of a comedy, and more of a human comedy.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not how I imagined a milk parlor.  Expected it to be a drive through selling local milk and local ice cream, like the good ol' days.


Drive through milk:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Drive through creamery:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Not how I imagined a milk parlor.  Expected it to be a drive through selling local milk and local ice cream, like the good ol' days.


Drive through milk:
[Fark user image image 850x539]

Drive through creamery:
[Fark user image image 400x225]


Just looking at that picture causes it to burn when I pee.
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Came for Clockwork Orange, leaving happy.


Clockwork Orange always makes me come too.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We have an orange clock at work here at Kraft.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Udder chaos.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: What is a milk parlor?


About three-fifty.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Red Neck No Pants?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Not how I imagined a milk parlor.  Expected it to be a drive through selling local milk and local ice cream, like the good ol' days.


Drive through milk:
[Fark user image 850x539]

Drive through creamery:
[Fark user image 400x225]


looks like the dairy center bowling center in enosburg vt
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Not how I imagined a milk parlor.  Expected it to be a drive through selling local milk and local ice cream, like the good ol' days.


Drive through milk:
[Fark user image 850x539]

Drive through creamery:
[Fark user image 400x225]


The first is what us suburban kids called a "dairy."

The second is something our suburban parents tried very hard to shelter us from.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

