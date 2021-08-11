 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you're going to start robbing banks using a handwritten note, make sure your handwriting is legible   (planetradio.co.uk) divider line
    Fail, Nationwide Building Society, Greatest hits, Building society, Bank, Alan Slattery, Hand, Hastings, Cheshire Building Society  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Retirement plan.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pointing a gub at you.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do dyslexic robbers write notes threatening you give money back?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems like Oregon is getting ahead of this.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gub ftw!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
💰💰💰💰💰💰 💀💀💀💀💀💀🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫
How hard is that?
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GUB 4 LYF
 
Kraig57
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Woody Allen - Take The Money And Run - Bank Scene
Youtube mQKB37JUKso
 
ricochet4
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I am pointing a gub at you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
who are the Allen's and why are they out of spice ?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a big reason why Madison Cawthorn went into politics instead of bank robbery.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He used to work in Marketing for JC Pennys, but had an unfortunate spelling mistake there as well replacing the ny with an i
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure sliding an non-legible note to a Wells Fargo associate is all the consent they need to open 2 credit cards, a checking account, auto loan, home mortgage, and personal line of credit in your name.

/Gotta up those numbers!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so here's my retirement plan for when I'm 80....

Gonna rob a bank with a nice note

"Dear Teller,
Please give me all the money. Go ahead and press the alarm for the cops. I promise to be good, this is my retirement plan.

Thank you,

Steklo"


The way I see it, I'll be too old to give a crap and I'll get a cot and 3 hots and free medical care.

shame it has to be this way, really is...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Especially today!  It's World Calligraphy Day, after all!

https://www.calligraphy.co.uk/blog/wo​r​ld-calligraphy-day-2021
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Make sure you write it on the back of one of your checks so they know you're a customer.  You'll get better service that way.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I write my bank robbing messages in cursive writing, and the tellers say that my drawing of flowers is nice but they already have a boyfriend/husband.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't leave 'em written evidence.

Out of Sight (1998) - First Time Being Robbed? Scene (1/10) | Movieclips
Youtube -RJ6USD2nEU
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: so here's my retirement plan for when I'm 80....

Gonna rob a bank with a nice note

"Dear Teller,
Please give me all the money. Go ahead and press the alarm for the cops. I promise to be good, this is my retirement plan.

Thank you,

Steklo"


The way I see it, I'll be too old to give a crap and I'll get a cot and 3 hots and free medical care.

shame it has to be this way, really is...


Probably want to do a couple first.  You don't want, "First time offender...Give him a big fine and five years' probation."
 
